Area high school football scoreboard (Live updates)

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Playoffs
Second round
Class 5A
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Spring Valley 0 Warmup
Conway 0
Follow Joe L. Hughes II for live updates.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Carolina Forest 0 Warmup
Fort Dorchester 0
Follow Ian Guerin for live updates.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Class 4A
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Crestwood 0 Warmup
North Myrtle Beach 0
Follow T.J. Lundeen for live updates.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Myrtle Beach 0 Warmup
Lower Richland 0
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Class 3A
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Georgetown 0 Warmup
Timberland
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Class 2A
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Woodland 0 Warmup
Carvers Bay 0
Follow Alan Blondin for live updates.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Barnwell 0 Warmup
Andrews 0
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Class A
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Green Sea Floyds 0 Warmup
Baptist Hill 0
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Comments