Fans look on during Myrtle Beach’s win over Beaufort last week.
High School Football

Area high school football scoreboard (Live updates)

From staff reports

November 10, 2017 7:08 PM

Playoffs

Second round

Class 5A

Spring Valley 0 Warmup

Conway 0

Follow Joe L. Hughes II for live updates.

Carolina Forest 0 Warmup

Fort Dorchester 0

Follow Ian Guerin for live updates.

Class 4A

Crestwood 0 Warmup

North Myrtle Beach 0

Follow T.J. Lundeen for live updates.

Myrtle Beach 0 Warmup

Lower Richland 0

Class 3A

Georgetown 0 Warmup

Timberland

Class 2A

Woodland 0 Warmup

Carvers Bay 0

Follow Alan Blondin for live updates.

Barnwell 0 Warmup

Andrews 0

Class A

Green Sea Floyds 0 Warmup

Baptist Hill 0

