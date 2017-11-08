Prediction: These 5 Grand Strand area teams will advance to Lower State semifinals

Class 5A
Carolina Forest (6-5) at Fort Dorchester (11-0) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WHSC-AM 1050/ FM 101.9
Of note: Carolina Forest takes to the road after an upset win over Lexington. Matt Beale had 224 total offensive yards and three touchdown passes. Fort Dorchester is another monster, though. Most of the Patriots’ starters were done by halftime last Friday, making light work of Socastee in a 49-14 win. Senior quarterback Dakereon Joyner has thrown for 100 touchdown passes in the past three seasons, and another 46 on the ground. Winner gets Conway or Spring Valley next Friday night.
Favorite: Fort Dorchester
Spring Valley (10-1) at Conway (10-1) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WGTR-FM 107.9
Of note: This one is a rematch of their 2016 5A second round contest, a 14-0 win by Conway. While Spring Valley awakened in the second half for a 28-0 win over West Ashley, the Tigers controlled play en route to a 34-10 triumph over Wando. Vikings linebacker Channing Tindall has 170 tackles this season. He’ll be looking to keep an eye on Conway quarterback D’Wuan Grainger, who accounted for 300+ yards of total offense a week ago. Winner gets Carolina Forest or Spring Valley next Friday night.
Favorite: Conway
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach (7-4) at Lower Richland (6-5) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WYNA-FM 104.9
Of note: Myrtle Beach continued a late season surge with a 48-7 win over a good Beaufort squad. The Seahawks have outscored opponents 237-47 in their last four games. During that stretch, running back Jermani Green has 12 touchdowns. Lower Richland won its first playoff game since 1995 in last week’s 38-6 win over Darlington. The Diamond Hornets have scored 30 points or more in three of their last four games.
Favorite: Myrtle Beach
Crestwood (6-5) at North Myrtle Beach (11-0) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio/online: WRNN-FM 99.5
Of note: North Myrtle Beach racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense in a 59-36 win over Colleton County. Leading rusher Kered Class went for 254 yards and a touchdown in a Chiefs victory. Crestwood earned a berth in the second round with a 28-14 win over Chapin. Wide receiver Joshua Simon caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. In six wins, the Knights’ average margin of victory is 21 points. Its losses are coming at an 18-point clip.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Georgetown (7-4) at Timberland (8-3) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WGTN-AM 1400
Of note: Two of the hotter teams in Class 3A meet for a berth in the Lower State semifinal round. Georgetown has won seven of its last eight games, and shut out three of its last four opponents. Meanwhile, Timberland is on a six-game win streak of its own, during which it has yielded only 8 points per game. Each of the seven teams that have beaten either Georgetown or Timberland are still alive at this point of the season. Guess it’s wise to expect a defensive showdown.
Favorite: Timberland
Class 2A
Barnwell (10-1) at Andrews (9-2) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Of note: Certainly one of the top matchups in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Andrews’ only losses have come to Hemingway and Carvers Bay, while Barnwell’s lone setback came at the hand of Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The Yellow Jackets took care of business last week with a 48-0 win over Garrett. Barnwell had a bye after Academic Magnet was unable to field a team for their first round playoff contest. Andrews’ R.J. Knowlin has rushed for 1,459 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.
Favorite: Andrews
Woodland (6-4) at Carvers Bay (10-1) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Of note: Carvers Bay welcomes Region 6-2A’s Woodland to Big Bear Stadium for a second round clash. The Bears have been unstoppable since moving into Class 2A play, scoring no less than 47 points in its last seven games. Carvers Bay’s Toronto King has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. Woodland is no slouch, however, with close losses to Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Timberland and Bishop England on its resume.
Favorite: Carvers Bay
Class A
Green Sea Floyds (6-5) at Baptist Hill (7-1) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Of note: After winning its first home playoff game since 2003, Green Sea Floyds seeks to add another first to its tally by advancing to the Lower State semifinal round for the first time since in more than two decades. A hook-and-lateral play late in last week’s game against Scott’s Branch was executed perfectly by A.J. Campbell and Jaquan Dixon, resulting in a 62-yard touchdown that allowed the Trojans to advance. They’ll take on one of Class A’s top teams this week in Baptist Hill, whose lone loss this season came to Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Senior quarterback Corey Fields has thrown for 2,614 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Favorite: Baptist Hill
