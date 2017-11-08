Prediction: These 5 Grand Strand area teams will advance to Lower State semifinals

3:53 Prep Talk: Previewing the second round of the S.C. high school football playoffs Pause

1:33 Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

0:53 Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results

8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson

0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

1:03 They were paid how much?

1:47 Murrells Inlet Remembers Jessica Hill with a "last cast."