Game balls: Vote for the top HS football performance in first week of SC playoffs

Here are the top performances on the gridiron by players in Horry and Georgetown counties in the opening round of the S.C. high school playoffs:
Matt Beale, Carolina Forest: Completed 4 of 10 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 92 rushing yards in the Panthers’ 34-21 win over Lexington.
Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 59-36 win over Colleton County.
DaRon Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 48-7 win over Beaufort.
D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Accounted for 307 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Wando.
Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks in their 48-7 win over Beaufort.
Nicholas Hampton, Carvers Bay: Hauled in an interception and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown in the Bears’ 48-12 win over Calhoun County.
R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets shut out Garrett, 48-0.
Juwan Moody, Conway: Caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Wando.
Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay: Accounted for 168 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 48-12 win over Calhoun County.
Stephon Wilson, North Myrtle Beach: Was in on 13 tackles and brought in an interception in the Chiefs’ 59-36 win over Colleton County.
