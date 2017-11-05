Myrtle Beach running back Jermani Green surveys the field in search of room to run during Friday’s playoff game against Beaufort.
Myrtle Beach running back Jermani Green surveys the field in search of room to run during Friday’s playoff game against Beaufort. Keith Alan Jacobs For The Sun News
Myrtle Beach running back Jermani Green surveys the field in search of room to run during Friday’s playoff game against Beaufort. Keith Alan Jacobs For The Sun News

High School Football

Game balls: Vote for the top HS football performance in first week of SC playoffs

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

November 05, 2017 8:57 PM

Here are the top performances on the gridiron by players in Horry and Georgetown counties in the opening round of the S.C. high school playoffs:

Matt Beale, Carolina Forest: Completed 4 of 10 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 92 rushing yards in the Panthers’ 34-21 win over Lexington.

Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 59-36 win over Colleton County.

DaRon Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 48-7 win over Beaufort.

D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Accounted for 307 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Wando.

Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks in their 48-7 win over Beaufort.

Nicholas Hampton, Carvers Bay: Hauled in an interception and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown in the Bears’ 48-12 win over Calhoun County.

R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets shut out Garrett, 48-0.

Juwan Moody, Conway: Caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Wando.

Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay: Accounted for 168 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 48-12 win over Calhoun County.

Stephon Wilson, North Myrtle Beach: Was in on 13 tackles and brought in an interception in the Chiefs’ 59-36 win over Colleton County.

 

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

    Conway's Raiqwon O’Neal was honored Friday, receiving his ceremonial jersey to participate in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor
Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season
Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

View More Video