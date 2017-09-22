High School Football

How a single yard kept Waccamaw from pulling off a comeback for the ages

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 22, 2017 11:52 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND

Despite trailing by four touchdowns as late as the third quarter, the Waccamaw football team rallied to send Friday’s game against Hannah-Pamplico to overtime, where the Warriors came up just short, 42-35.

Turning point

Trailing 35-7 in the third, Waccamaw scored 28 straight points to force the game to an extra period. After the Warriors came up a yard short of scoring, Hannah-Pamplico answered with a touchdown on their first offensive play of OT to put the game away.

Key performers

Tyfiq James, Waccamaw: Ran for three touchdowns.

Brandon Stecz, Waccamaw: Threw for two touchdown passes.

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw: Caught a touchdown pass.

Sam Goude, Waccamaw: Had a TD reception.

By the numbers

28

Deficit Warriors overcame to force game into overtime

0-5

Waccamaw’s record

They said it

“Penalties on offense, big plays on defense. They had long passes and long runs. Offensively, a holding call here. We scored a touchdown that got called back on an illegal man downfield.” - Wacamaw coach Shane Fidler

“In the second half – we made some adjustments at halftime – and we started rolling.” - Fidler

“We found some players tonight at different positions that excite us and that are going to get more opportunities to play then. We’re going to try to get our mojo here as we get into region because we’re technically 0-0 because region is the only thing that counts in this state. And our kids understand that. They hurt tonight, but they also now see that they can do it.” - Fidler

Up next

Hannah-Pamplico: at Creek Bridge

Waccamaw: vs. Dillon

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

