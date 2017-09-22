High School Football

Green Sea Floyds strikes Camden Military early, rolls to victory

By Ryan Elswick

For The Sun News

September 22, 2017 11:18 PM

GREEN SEA

Green Sea Floyds took advantage of a handful of mistakes to start fast and pull away to a 53-0 victory over Camden Military on Friday night.

Eric Small blocked a punt and James Boudreau carried the ball in from 29 yards out to give the Trojans a lead before the offense had even touched the field, and Cora Ferris recovered the ball on a high Spartans snap at the 30 and rumbled to the 6, setting up Zack Dixon to score on the next play to give Green Sea Floyds (3-2) a 12-0 lead 72 seconds and one offensive play into the game.

“Our guys came out on a mission that we were going to play tough, physical football right from the get-go and try to set the tone, and I think they did that,” first-year Trojans coach Donnie Kiefer said.

Green Sea Floyds added another score in the first quarter on a 38-yard connection from quarterback Ethan Damron to Shaquan Gilliard.

Anwain Graham, Jaquan Dixon and Zack Dixon each added rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as the Trojans took a 41-0 lead into halftime. Two of those scores were set up by Spartan turnovers.

Bubba Elliott and Josh Slobodiak each added second-half rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, who begin Region VI-A next week at Lake View.

“We know that it’s going to get much tougher from here on out,” Kiefer said. “We’re not fooling ourselves. We know that. We know we have to up our efforts and up our preparation if we are going to be able to play with the teams in our region.”

Unofficially, the Trojans (0-4) held the Spartans to 81 yards of total offense, with more than half of that coming in the fourth quarter. Camden Military struggled with errant snaps, ball handling and costly first-down penalties throughout the game.

Turning point

Green Sea Floyds’ Eric Small blocked a punt and James Boudreau scooped it up and scored from 29 yards out with just 62 seconds off the clock, setting the tone for the lopsided affair.

Key performers

Zack Dixon, GSF: six carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns

Ethan Damron, GSF: 4-7 passing for 119 yards and touchdown

Shaquan Gilliard, GSF: 2 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown

By the numbers

72

Seconds it took for the Trojans to jump out a 12-0 lead.

3

Green Sea Floyds touchdowns called back by holding penalties.

0

Yards of offense by Camden Military in the third quarter.

They said it

“They weren’t a terrible football team. We were very impressed with them on film with their size.” – Green Sea Floyds coach Donnie Kiefer.

“We’ve been busting our tails since I walked in the door in April. The kids have bought in, they’ve gotten better and better every week, they’ve become more coachable every week, they’ve become more high character every week,” – Kiefer, who has coached more than 30 years

“Everybody likes to win, but winning takes preparation,” – Kiefer.

Up next

Camden Military: at Carolina

Green Sea Floyds: at Lake View

CM

0

0

0

0

0

GSF

20

21

6

6

53

First quarter

GSF-James Boudreau 29 blocked punt return (kick failed), 10:58

GSF-Zack Dixon 6 run (run failed), 10:48

GSF-Ethan Damron 38 pass to Shaquan Gilliard (Jaquan Dixon run), 1:17

Second quarter

GSF-Anwain Graham 19 run (Bubba Elliott kick), 11:46

GSF-Jaquan Dixon 15 run (Gilliard run), 7:14

GSF-Zack Dixon 1 run (kick failed), 4:44

Third quarter

GSF-Bubba Elliott 18 run (kick failed), 6:05

Fourth quarter

GSF-Josh Slobodiak 2 run (kick failed), 5:28

Individual leaders

Rushing: Green Sea Floyds: Zack Dixon 6-44, Josh Slobodiak 5-57.

Passing: Green Sea Floyds: Ethan Damron 4-7-0 120.

Receiving: Green Sea Floyds: Shaquan Gilliard 2-61.

  Comments  

