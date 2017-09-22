Carvers Bay rolls to a dominant region victory

Carvers Bay improved to 2-0 in Region 7-2A with an easy 49-6 victory over an overmatched Kingstree team that fell to 0-5.
The Bears (5-1) held a 33-0 lead in the first half despite having just 83 yards of total offense, largely because of Kingstree turnovers and special teams mistakes.
The Jaguars’ first three punt attempts led to Carvers Bay’s first three touchdowns. Two were bad snaps that gave the Bears possession on the Kingstree 10- and 3-yard lines, and the third punt was for 5 yards and resulted in a possession beginning at the Kingstree 30.
The Bears began another first half possession on the Kingstree 23 following a failed fourth down attempt that led to a touchdown and Jaquan Reed returned an interception 10 yards for another score.
The Bears drove 61 yards in three plays to open the second half with a 19-yard Stephon Greene touchdown reception, and another high snap on a punt led to a safety 2:32 into the second half.
Kingstree had just 13 yards of offense when Carvers Bay began substituting midway through the third quarter, and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Turning point
The game was Carvers Bay’s from the start, beginning with a high snap on a punt on Kingstree’s first possession that gave the Bears possession on the Jaguars’ 10. Two Kingstree penalties moved the ball inside the 3, and Quevon Dickerson scored on a run.
Key performers
Carvers Bay quarterback Janaz Sumpter: The senior completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns and added 30 yards on three carries rushing.
Carvers Bay running back Toronto King: The junior had 34 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.
Defensive lineman Jaquan Reed: The senior returned an interception 10 yards for a touchdown and recorded multiple tackles for losses.
By the numbers
13
Total yards of offense for Kingstree before Carvers Bay pulled its starters in the third quarter
3
Snaps over the punter’s head for Kingstree
1
Homecoming queen crowned at halftime
They said it
“I remember when we couldn’t punt. If you’ve been in this business long enough you’ve seen it all. Like they’re saying now, ‘Oh gosh, Carvers Bay kicks the ball. They don’t go for two.’ ” - Carvers Bay head coach Nate Thompson
“It was homecoming and everybody got a chance to play. The good thing about it is we can get some kids in there that don’t normally play. They got a chance to play and got a chance to make some mistakes.” - Thompson
“I think we had pretty much a complete game tonight – running the ball, special teams, defense, offense.” - Thompson
Up next
Kingstree: at Johnsonville
Carvers Bay: vs. Marion
Kingstree
0
0
6
0
—
6
Carvers Bay
13
20
16
0
—
49
First quarter
CB – Quevon Dickerson 3 run (J.D. Donmoyer kick)
CB – Toronto King 1 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
CB – Dickerson 3 run (kick failed)
CB – Jaquan Reed 65 interception return (Donmoyer kick)
CB – Dijon Goss 9 pass from Janaz Sumpter (Donmoyer kick)
Third quarter
CB – Stephon Greene 19 pass from Sumpter (Donmoyer kick)
CB – Safety, ball through end zone
Kingstree – Jamel Brayboy 32 run (pass failed)
CB – King 82 kickoff return (Donmoyer kick)
Individual leaders
Rushing: Carvers Bay: Toronto King 8-34, Janaz Sumpter 3-30, Quevon Dickerson 3-18.
Passing: Carvers Bay: Sumpter 4-5-0–83, Tyrik Reed 2-2-0–11
Receiving: Carvers Bay: Dijon Goss 2-43, Tyrik Reed 1-21, Stephon Greene 1-19.
