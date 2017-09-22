Carvers Bay rolls to a dominant region victory

More Videos

Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell 2:37

Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell

Pause
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

The Carvers Bay band gets down Friday like no other in the area 1:55

The Carvers Bay band gets down Friday like no other in the area

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

  • The Carvers Bay band gets down Friday like no other in the area

    The Carvers Bay High band and dance team entertained the crowd during halftime of the school's football win over Kingstree.

The Carvers Bay High band and dance team entertained the crowd during halftime of the school's football win over Kingstree. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com
The Carvers Bay High band and dance team entertained the crowd during halftime of the school's football win over Kingstree. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Carvers Bay rolls to a dominant region victory

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

September 22, 2017 10:28 PM

HEMINGWAY

Carvers Bay improved to 2-0 in Region 7-2A with an easy 49-6 victory over an overmatched Kingstree team that fell to 0-5.

The Bears (5-1) held a 33-0 lead in the first half despite having just 83 yards of total offense, largely because of Kingstree turnovers and special teams mistakes.

The Jaguars’ first three punt attempts led to Carvers Bay’s first three touchdowns. Two were bad snaps that gave the Bears possession on the Kingstree 10- and 3-yard lines, and the third punt was for 5 yards and resulted in a possession beginning at the Kingstree 30.

The Bears began another first half possession on the Kingstree 23 following a failed fourth down attempt that led to a touchdown and Jaquan Reed returned an interception 10 yards for another score.

The Bears drove 61 yards in three plays to open the second half with a 19-yard Stephon Greene touchdown reception, and another high snap on a punt led to a safety 2:32 into the second half.

Kingstree had just 13 yards of offense when Carvers Bay began substituting midway through the third quarter, and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Turning point

The game was Carvers Bay’s from the start, beginning with a high snap on a punt on Kingstree’s first possession that gave the Bears possession on the Jaguars’ 10. Two Kingstree penalties moved the ball inside the 3, and Quevon Dickerson scored on a run.

Key performers

Carvers Bay quarterback Janaz Sumpter: The senior completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns and added 30 yards on three carries rushing.

Carvers Bay running back Toronto King: The junior had 34 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.

Defensive lineman Jaquan Reed: The senior returned an interception 10 yards for a touchdown and recorded multiple tackles for losses.

By the numbers

13

Total yards of offense for Kingstree before Carvers Bay pulled its starters in the third quarter

3

Snaps over the punter’s head for Kingstree

1

Homecoming queen crowned at halftime

They said it

“I remember when we couldn’t punt. If you’ve been in this business long enough you’ve seen it all. Like they’re saying now, ‘Oh gosh, Carvers Bay kicks the ball. They don’t go for two.’ ” - Carvers Bay head coach Nate Thompson

“It was homecoming and everybody got a chance to play. The good thing about it is we can get some kids in there that don’t normally play. They got a chance to play and got a chance to make some mistakes.” - Thompson

“I think we had pretty much a complete game tonight – running the ball, special teams, defense, offense.” - Thompson

Up next

Kingstree: at Johnsonville

Carvers Bay: vs. Marion

Kingstree

0

0

6

0

6

Carvers Bay

13

20

16

0

49

First quarter

CB – Quevon Dickerson 3 run (J.D. Donmoyer kick)

CB – Toronto King 1 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

CB – Dickerson 3 run (kick failed)

CB – Jaquan Reed 65 interception return (Donmoyer kick)

CB – Dijon Goss 9 pass from Janaz Sumpter (Donmoyer kick)

Third quarter

CB – Stephon Greene 19 pass from Sumpter (Donmoyer kick)

CB – Safety, ball through end zone

Kingstree – Jamel Brayboy 32 run (pass failed)

CB – King 82 kickoff return (Donmoyer kick)

Individual leaders

Rushing: Carvers Bay: Toronto King 8-34, Janaz Sumpter 3-30, Quevon Dickerson 3-18.

Passing: Carvers Bay: Sumpter 4-5-0–83, Tyrik Reed 2-2-0–11

Receiving: Carvers Bay: Dijon Goss 2-43, Tyrik Reed 1-21, Stephon Greene 1-19.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

View More Video