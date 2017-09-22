Aynor cruises past Word of God (N.C.) in tuneup for Region VI-3A play

In its final tune-up before Region VI-3A opener, the Aynor football team cruised to a 49-6 win over Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.).
Turning point
The Blue Jackets overwhelmed the Holy Rams early and never looked back.
Key performers
Noah Seaver, Aynor: Ran for three touchdowns.
Brayden Nobles, Aynor: Caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score.
Spencer Sarvis, Aynor: Threw a touchdown pass.
Jaren McQueen, Aynor: Kicked seven extra points.
By the numbers
7
Touchdowns by Aynor in the first half
4-1
Blue Jackets’ record
6
Points scored in the second half
They said it
“I just thought we came off the ball and blocked real well early, and we caused some good turnovers on defense that got us the ball back a lot. You know, I thought we played a really clean game and I was happy with the final outcome.” - Aynor coach Jody Jenerette
“Everything, brother. We’re in region play now. We’ve got to turn it up a notch, we’ve got to be focused in practice [and] we’ve got to be prepared to have a great game. They beat us pretty bad last year and I think we’ve got a pretty bad taste in our mouth. So we’ve got to step up this week and see if we’re going to turn the corner or not.” - Jenerette
Up next
Word of God: vs. Graham (N.C.)
Aynor: at Georgetown
WOG
0
6
6
0
—
12
WOG
28
21
0
0
—
49
First quarter
Marquez Carter 10 run (Jaren McQueen kick)
Noah Seaver 1 run by (McQueen kick)
Seaver 10 run (McQueen kick)
Brayden Nobles 60 pass from Spencer Sarvis (McQueen kick)
Second quarter
Seaver 1 run (McQueen kick)
Seaver 9 run (McQueen kick)
Nobles 12 run (McQueen kick)
