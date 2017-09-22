How Myrtle Beach kept the Victory Bell, and spoiled old foe Conway’s perfect season

Something about being tabbed as an underdog didn’t sit well with the Myrtle Beach football team.
So the Seahawks went about dispelling the notion in the best fashion possible — by disposing of an old foe.
Myrtle Beach retained the Victory Bell on Thursday night, using a fourth quarter rally to down previously undefeated Conway, 13-12.
A 3-yard touchdown plunge by running back Jermani Green gave the Seahawks the lead with just under four minutes remaining. On the ensuing possession, a fourth down heave by Conway quarterback D’Wuan Grainger fell incomplete, allowing the Seahawks to then run out the clock.
“We’ve played a tough schedule, faced a lot of adversity … we faced a lot of adversity tonight,” said Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson. “That’s something we talked about, rallying around each other in times of adversity, and we saw a lot of that tonight as well. … It’s a huge win for us, it’s a huge win for our seniors and certainly gives us a boost going into (Region 7-4A) play.”
The loss proved to be the first in the coaching career of Conway interim head man Carlton Terry. While firm in the belief his team didn’t play its best ball, he was quick to put the loss on his back.
“I failed as a coach getting our guys prepared for this game,” he said. “We came out and didn’t play our best ball, and as a result we got beat. Myrtle Beach did a great job of playing to the end.”
Turning point
Down 12-7 in the fourth quarter, Myrtle Beach went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive punctuated by Jermani Green diving into the end zone for the game-winning score.
Key performers
Lawson Cribb, Myrtle Beach: Despite throwing three interceptions, the Seahawks’ senior quarterback completed 27 of his 47 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown.
Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach: Had 141 all-purpose yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks.
Niseym Bellamy, Conway: Had two interceptions, including one that went 103 yards for a Tiger touchdown.
By the numbers
4
Turnovers committed by Myrtle Beach, albeit in a win over Conway.
9
For the ninth time in 12 years, the Battle for the Victory Bell has been decided by 10 points or less.
12
Conway was held to its lowest points total of the season, engineering only one offensive touchdown against Myrtle Beach.
They said it
“We talked all week in practice and all day (Thursday) that all we wanted was to get the game into the fourth quarter. We felt like we would win if we could do that, especially at home. … They did that, and we came away with a win.” — Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson
“I think we got greedy on offense, and tried to take the deep ball instead of hitting the open guys. We have to do a better job of preparing our quarterback for that.” — Conway football coach Carlton Terry
“We played as bad as we could in the first half. Three turnovers, three interceptions … it’s about as bad (as our offense) has struggled all year. We had to keep battling and keep believing in each other, and my teammates had my back.” — Myrtle Beach quarterback Lawson Cribb
Up next
Conway (4-1): vs. West Florence
Myrtle Beach (3-3): at North Myrtle Beach (Thurs., Sept. 28)
CON
6
0
0
6
—
12
MB
0
0
0
13
—
13
First quarter
CON — Niseym Bellamy 103 interception return (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MB — Lawson Cribb 8 pass to Luke Doty (Chad Toone kick)
CON — Daiqwan Clark 1 run (conversion failed)
MB — Jermani Green 3 run (conversion failed)
Individual leaders
Rushing: CON — Antonio Long 18-68; D’Wuan Grainger 5-26. MB — Jermani Green 19-74, TD; Xayvion Knox 5-24.
Passing: CON — Grainger 10-23-1, 66 yards. MB — Lawson Cribb 27-47-3, 362 yards, TD.
Receiving: CON — Rakim Bellamy 3-31; Xavier Kinlaw 3-20. MB — Chunk Grissett 6-101; Daron Finkley 6-80; Green 5-67.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
