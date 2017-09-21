The Big Ticket: Breaking down Week 6’s high school football games on the Grand Strand

★★★★★ | Conway (4-0) at Myrtle Beach (2-3)
Time: 7 p.m., Thursday
Radio/TV: WYNA-FM 104.9 (Myrtle Beach); WGTR-FM 107.9 (Conway); WWMB-TV CW 21
Series record: Conway leads 40-15-1 (Myrtle Beach has won eight of last 10)
Of note: Conway comes in ranked as the No. 5 team in Class 5A. … Quarterback D’Wuan Grainger has thrown for 891 yards and eight touchdowns this season. … Conway has given up more than 10 points only once, in a 35-21 win over Hartsville. … Myrtle Beach showed a commitment to the run last week, going for 189 yards on the ground. Jermani Green accounted for 108 of those yards and three touchdowns. … Quarterback Lawson Cribb returned to the starting lineup last week, his high ankle sprain continuing to show improvement.
Favorite: Conway
★★★★ | St. James (2-3) at Socastee (3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WSEA-FM 100.3 (Socastee)
Series record: Socastee has won 10 of previous 15 meetings
Of note: Both teams are looking to rebound from gut-wrenching losses a week ago. … Socastee was held to a season low in both points (7) and total yards on offense (143) in a loss to North Myrtle Beach. … Both Devin Stamp and Edward Tucker — key contributors on both sides of the ball — are questionable with injuries. Running back Dashaun Myers will miss Friday’s game after being ejected last week. … Deondray Stanfield has taken a lead role in the St. James ground game, rushing for 383 yards and seven touchdowns. Chris Anderson also will see a heavy dose of the carries in Sharks backfield.
Favorite: Socastee
★★★ | Andrews (3-2) at Latta (4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Series record: Latta has won 11 of 16 previous matchups (Andrews won last year, 21-13)
Of note: Andrews looks to potentially keep from falling two games behind in Region 7-2A. The Yellow Jackets fell a week ago to Carvers Bay 46-27 in their region opener. … Andrews has a three-headed monster in the backfield, with quarterback Jaizell Murphy along with running backs R.J. Knowlin and Michael Pipkin leading the charge. They account for more than half of the Yellow Jackets’ yardage on the ground. … Latta would rather pitch the ball around the lot. Receivers Deonte Stanley and Kendall Moultrie each have more than 300 receiving yards through five games.
Favorite: Latta
★★| Carolina Forest (2-2) at Loris (2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio/TV/online: WHSC-AM 1050/FM 101.9; WLSC-AM 1240; HTC Channel 4; htcconnect.com
Series record: Carolina Forest won only meeting, 21-0
Of note: Matt Beale threw for 264 yards and rushed for a touchdown last week, albeit in a 35-14 loss to Myrtle Beach. Shawn Mallo and Derek Alston were his favorite targets, the receivers combining for 197 yards on 13 catches. … Loris has not scored more than 14 points in its last three games. Despite the struggles, Jahrique Isaiah has become quite the threat in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Favorite: Carolina Forest
★ | Camden (1-4) at North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio/online: WRNN-FM 99.5, nmbchiefs.com
Series record: Teams split previous two meetings (NMB won last year, 34-13)
Of note: North Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, its highest in program history. … Running back Kered Class has rushed for more than 500 yards this season and five touchdowns. … The Chiefs’ defense gave up less than 150 yards of total offense a week ago. … Camden has struggled thus far, giving up 28 points or more in each of its previous games.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Other games
Word of God (N.C.) (0-4) at Aynor (3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Series record: First meeting
Of note: Aynor comes in after a bye week looking to improve upon a rather solid non-region stretch. … Noah Seaver leads Blue Jackets with 335 yards and four touchdowns. Spencer Sarvis has thrown for 337 yards and three scores. … Drake Carroll leads team with 15 tackles. … Word of God Academy is based in Raleigh, N.C. … Last week was the first time the Rams scored more than 20 points this season, though coming in a 62-30 loss to Ravenscroft (N.C.).
Favorite: Aynor
Kingstree (0-4) at Carvers Bay (4-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Series record: Carvers Bay leads 3-2
Of note: Carvers Bay tied at No. 3 in the latest S.C. prep media poll. … Quarterback Janaz Sumpter combined had 212 yards and five touchdowns for the Bears last week in a win over Andrews. … D’Angelo Cooper has rushed for 280 yards and a touchdown, while Quinton Alston has seven grabs for 243 yards and three scores for Kingstree.
Favorite: Carvers Bay
Camden Military (0-3) at Green Sea Floyds (2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Series record: Green Sea Floyds won only meeting last year, 26-0
Of note: Green Sea Floyds got back on the horse last week with a win over Military Magnet. … The Trojans’ losses have come by a total of 18 points. … Shaquille Johnson added to his team-high for touchdowns with five trips to pay dirt a week ago. … Camden Military has lost by an average of 25 points this season.
Favorite: Green Sea Floyds
Joe’s picks: 25-7 (Last week: 5-1)
Fan picks: 24-8 (Last week: 5-1)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments