Stat-stuffing bonanza lifts Carolina Forest, Conway linebacker to top Week 3 honors

Team of the week
Carolina Forest: Once is mere happenstance … twice is a trend. Through two games — and throughout coach Marc Morris’ tenure — the Panthers have made it pretty apparent they plan to run the football. Last week, Carolina Forest ran for 325 yards en route to a 41-7 Coney Bowl win over St. James. It was the second straight game in which the team gained more than 300 yards on the ground.
Player of the week
Noah Freshley, Conway: Had 13 tackles and two sacks to go along with a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 37-7 win over Wilson last Friday night. For the season, his 34 total tackles are second on the team only to fellow linebacker Jaylen Moody (36).
Helmet stickers
Matt Beale, Carolina Forest: Rushed for 117 yards on eight attempts and a touchdown in the Panthers’ win over St. James.
Henry Blake, Georgetown: Was in on 11 tackles for the Bulldogs in their loss to Andrews.
Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Had 104 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs in their 38-12 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach: Completed 22 of his 30 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 21-19 win over West Florence.
Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 21-19 win over West Florence.
D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: The Tigers’ quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in their 37-7 win over Wilson.
Jahrique Isaiah, Loris: Caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Lions in a 20-12 loss to South Columbus (N.C.).
R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Rushed for two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 33-32 win over Georgetown.
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 38-12 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Marcelous Livingston, North Myrtle Beach: Was in on 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Chiefs in their 38-12 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Ethan Martin, Aynor: Had eight tackles, three of which came for a loss for the Blue Jackets in their 16-6 win over Green Sea Floyds.
Jaylen Moody, Conway: Had eight solo tackles and five assists in the Tigers’ win over Wilson.
Juwon Moody, Conway: Caught nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Wilson.
Jaizell Murphy, Andrews: The Yellow Jackets quarterback threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in their win over Georgetown.
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach: Was in on 10 tackles for the Seahawks in their 21-19 win over West Florence.
Quasim Porter, Carolina Forest: Had 140 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers in their win over St. James.
Isaiah Pringle, Georgetown: Was in on 11 tackles for the Bulldogs in their loss to Andrews.
Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 95 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown for the Blue Jackets in their 16-6 win over Green Sea Floyds.
Salim Sessions, Myrtle Beach: Was in on nine tackles, including two of them in the West Florence backfield. He also had a sack for the Seahawks in their 21-19 win over the Knights.
Alex Smith, Georgetown: Had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in a 33-32 loss to Georgetown.
Tyron Stockdale, North Myrtle Beach: Caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs in their win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Ishmael Taylor, Georgetown: Rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs in a 33-32 loss to Andrews.
Parker Wisler, Carolina Forest: Had an interception and a fumble recovery along with five total tackles for the Panthers in their win over St. James.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments