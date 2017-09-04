How a halftime talk propelled North Myrtle Beach to win over West Brunswick

Despite being up 17-0 at halftime, North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel did not feel his team had played up to its potential.
Guess a little heart-to-heart at the break offered the Chiefs a bit of motivation.
Dominant in the second half, North Myrtle Beach cruised to a 38-12 win over West Brunswick (N.C.). With the victory, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A moves to 3-0.
“It was messy up front, and we make our living on moving the ball up front,” Reel said. “… A little bit of yelling, a little bit of getting in their rear end during halftime, guys responded and played very well in the second half. That’s when you kind of saw us take off a little bit.”
Four different Chiefs scored rushing touchdowns in the game.
Ramsey Lewis rushed for 116 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Kered Class surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second straight game in this one, also hitting pay dirt for North Myrtle Beach.
Tyler Gore and Zyon Belle also had touchdowns against West Brunswick.
Wideout Tyron Stockdale continued his solid play, catching four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Turning point
With North Myrtle Beach up 10-0 in the second quarter, Class was able to elude West Brunswick tacklers and scoot into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.
Key performers
North Myrtle Beach wide receiver Tyron Stockdale: Caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
North Myrtle Beach running back Ramsey Lewis: Rushed for 116 yards on nine carries and a touchdown for the Chiefs.
North Myrtle Beach Kered Class: Ran for 104 yards on 10 carries along with a touchdown.
By the numbers
4
Four different North Myrtle Beach players rushed for touchdowns against West Brunswick.
15
Quarterback Cason McClendon only had to throw 15 passes for North Myrtle Beach in a winning effort.
10
North Myrtle Beach defensive lineman Marcelous Livingston was in on 10 tackles during Monday night’s game, including 1.5 sacks.
They said it
“We have too many guys that can play. I don’t think we can throw the ball 50 times a night like we have done in the past. We have guys that can play everywhere.” — North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel
“We work hard to block for the running backs. I mean, we proved (tonight) that we need the ball more too.” — North Myrtle Beach wideout Tyron Stockdale
Up next
North Myrtle Beach (3-0): vs. Carvers Bay
West Brunswick (0-3): at Lumberton
NMB
7
10
14
7
—
38
WB
0
0
6
6
—
12
First quarter
NMB — Ramsey Lewis 3 run (Zane Smith kick)
Second quarter
NMB — Smith 33 kick
NMB — Kered Class 12 run (Smith kick)
Third quarter
NMB — Cason McClendon 11 pass to Tyron Stockdale (Smith kick)
WB — Owen McDowell 1 run (kick failed)
NMB — Tyler Gore 6 run (Smith kick)
Fourth quarter
WB — Daniel Cross 4 run (conversion failed)
NMB — Zyon Belle 14 run (Smith kick)
Individual leaders
Rushing: NMB: Lewis 9-116, TD; Class 10-104, TD, Belle 12-65, TD; WB: Kasin Medford 14-73.
Passing: NMB: McClendon 7-15-2, 118 yards, TD; WB: Owen McDowell 11-23-1,145 yards.
Receiving: NMB: Stockdale 4-97, TD; WB: Dylan Jeffries 4-93.
