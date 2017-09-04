More Videos

Officials release statement after car crashes into Waccamaw 2:13

Officials release statement after car crashes into Waccamaw

Pause
Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic 0:41

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday 1:07

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway 1:39

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area 1:23

Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 4:18

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard

SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:00

SC Methodists sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football 1:04

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football

  • What did North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel tell his team at halftime? Here's what he said

    North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel after his team moved to 3-0 on the season.

North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel after his team moved to 3-0 on the season. jhughes@thesunnews.com
North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel after his team moved to 3-0 on the season. jhughes@thesunnews.com

High School Football

How a halftime talk propelled North Myrtle Beach to win over West Brunswick

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2017 9:43 PM

Despite being up 17-0 at halftime, North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel did not feel his team had played up to its potential.

Guess a little heart-to-heart at the break offered the Chiefs a bit of motivation.

Dominant in the second half, North Myrtle Beach cruised to a 38-12 win over West Brunswick (N.C.). With the victory, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A moves to 3-0.

“It was messy up front, and we make our living on moving the ball up front,” Reel said. “… A little bit of yelling, a little bit of getting in their rear end during halftime, guys responded and played very well in the second half. That’s when you kind of saw us take off a little bit.”

Four different Chiefs scored rushing touchdowns in the game.

Ramsey Lewis rushed for 116 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Kered Class surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second straight game in this one, also hitting pay dirt for North Myrtle Beach.

Tyler Gore and Zyon Belle also had touchdowns against West Brunswick.

Wideout Tyron Stockdale continued his solid play, catching four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Turning point

With North Myrtle Beach up 10-0 in the second quarter, Class was able to elude West Brunswick tacklers and scoot into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Key performers

North Myrtle Beach wide receiver Tyron Stockdale: Caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

North Myrtle Beach running back Ramsey Lewis: Rushed for 116 yards on nine carries and a touchdown for the Chiefs.

North Myrtle Beach Kered Class: Ran for 104 yards on 10 carries along with a touchdown.

By the numbers

4

Four different North Myrtle Beach players rushed for touchdowns against West Brunswick.

15

Quarterback Cason McClendon only had to throw 15 passes for North Myrtle Beach in a winning effort.

10

North Myrtle Beach defensive lineman Marcelous Livingston was in on 10 tackles during Monday night’s game, including 1.5 sacks.

They said it

“We have too many guys that can play. I don’t think we can throw the ball 50 times a night like we have done in the past. We have guys that can play everywhere.” — North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel

“We work hard to block for the running backs. I mean, we proved (tonight) that we need the ball more too.” — North Myrtle Beach wideout Tyron Stockdale

Up next

North Myrtle Beach (3-0): vs. Carvers Bay

West Brunswick (0-3): at Lumberton

NMB

7

10

14

7

38

WB

0

0

6

6

12

First quarter

NMB — Ramsey Lewis 3 run (Zane Smith kick)

Second quarter

NMB — Smith 33 kick

NMB — Kered Class 12 run (Smith kick)

Third quarter

NMB — Cason McClendon 11 pass to Tyron Stockdale (Smith kick)

WB — Owen McDowell 1 run (kick failed)

NMB — Tyler Gore 6 run (Smith kick)

Fourth quarter

WB — Daniel Cross 4 run (conversion failed)

NMB — Zyon Belle 14 run (Smith kick)

Individual leaders

Rushing: NMB: Lewis 9-116, TD; Class 10-104, TD, Belle 12-65, TD; WB: Kasin Medford 14-73.

Passing: NMB: McClendon 7-15-2, 118 yards, TD; WB: Owen McDowell 11-23-1,145 yards.

Receiving: NMB: Stockdale 4-97, TD; WB: Dylan Jeffries 4-93.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football

View More Video