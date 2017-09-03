Game balls: Vote for this week’s top high school football performances

A look at the top performances by high school football players on the Grand Strand this past week:
Carolina Forest offensive line: Paved way for Panthers’ stable of backs to run for 325 yards in a 41-7 win over St. James.
Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 21-19 win over West Florence.
Noah Freshley, Conway: Returned an interception for a touchdown to go along with several tackles in the Tigers’ 37-7 win over Wilson.
D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns to lead Conway to a 37-7 win over Wilson.
Jahrique Isaiah, Loris: Had four catches for 85 yards in the Lions’ 20-12 loss to South Columbus.
R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Rushed for two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a win over Georgetown.
Ethan Martin, Aynor: Had eight tackles to go along with 28 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Blue Jackets’ win over Green Sea Floyds.
Juwan Moody, Conway: Caught two touchdowns as the Tigers earned a 37-7 win over Wilson.
Jaizell Murphy, Andrews: The Yellow Jackets quarterback threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in a win over Georgetown.
Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 95 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown as the Blue Jackets sloshed their way to a 16-6 win over Green Sea Floyds.
Ishmael Taylor, Georgetown: Had two touchdowns for the Bulldogs in a losing effort at Andrews.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
