Conway wideout Juwon Moody races past Georgetown tacklers in the Tigers’ season opener. Moody had two touchdown catches Friday in Conway’s win over Wilson.
High School Football

Game balls: Vote for this week’s top high school football performances

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

September 03, 2017 9:47 PM

A look at the top performances by high school football players on the Grand Strand this past week:

Carolina Forest offensive line: Paved way for Panthers’ stable of backs to run for 325 yards in a 41-7 win over St. James.

Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 21-19 win over West Florence.

Noah Freshley, Conway: Returned an interception for a touchdown to go along with several tackles in the Tigers’ 37-7 win over Wilson.

D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns to lead Conway to a 37-7 win over Wilson.

Jahrique Isaiah, Loris: Had four catches for 85 yards in the Lions’ 20-12 loss to South Columbus.

 

R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Rushed for two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a win over Georgetown.

Ethan Martin, Aynor: Had eight tackles to go along with 28 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Blue Jackets’ win over Green Sea Floyds.

Juwan Moody, Conway: Caught two touchdowns as the Tigers earned a 37-7 win over Wilson.

Jaizell Murphy, Andrews: The Yellow Jackets quarterback threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in a win over Georgetown.

Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 95 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown as the Blue Jackets sloshed their way to a 16-6 win over Green Sea Floyds.

Ishmael Taylor, Georgetown: Had two touchdowns for the Bulldogs in a losing effort at Andrews.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

