August 31, 2017 10:13 PM

Mother Nature offers a light show, then steals thunder from area football games

By Joe L. Hughes II

In an effort to avoid Mother Nature, area high school football games instead ran headlong into her.

As a result of a system that brought heavy rain and dangerous lightning to the Grand Strand, a large share of Thursday’s contests were postponed until the following evening.

Among the games moved to Friday evening:

▪  West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

▪  North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (N.C.), 6 p.m.

▪  St. James at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.

▪  Green Sea Floyds at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.

More rain is expected to fall overnight and during the day Friday. As a result, the large share of host schools will evaluate their respective fields to see if they are playable.

One of those is Loris, which has held off setting a time for which its game with South Columbus (N.C.) will resume.

“We’re just going to see what the weather does,” said Loris football coach Jamie Snider. “We will likely make a decision around lunch time whether to play or not.”

If not able to play, Loris and South Columbus may just scrap the game altogether — an option Carvers Bay and Waccamaw reverted to Thursday evening.

“We were thinking if it didn’t rain tonight or tomorrow then we will get out there and play,” said Carvers Bay football coach Nate Thompson. “But with the forecast the way it is, and the way it is raining right now our field is only going to get worse.”

Carvers Bay was leading 14-0 over Waccamaw when the game was called.

Just to the south in Georgetown County, Andrews and Georgetown resumed their game after a lengthy delay.

Unaffected by the weather was Conway’s matchup with Wilson, which will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

High School Football

