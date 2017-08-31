Myrtle Beach’s game against West Florence has been delayed as the outside lights have gone out.
Myrtle Beach’s game against West Florence has been delayed as the outside lights have gone out. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach’s game against West Florence has been delayed as the outside lights have gone out. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Area high school football scoreboard (Live updates)

From staff reports

August 31, 2017 7:28 PM

West Florence

7

1Q, delayed, lightning

Myrtle Beach

7

Follow Joe L. Hughes II for live updates.

St. James

7

1Q, delayed, lightning

Carolina Forest

7

Follow Ian Guerin for live updates.

South Columbus (N.C.)

0

Game postponed

Loris

0

Follow T.J. Lundeen for live updates.

Green Sea Floyds

0

Delayed, lightning, 8:30 p.m. restart scheduled

Aynor

0

Follow Alan Blondin for live updates.

Georgetown

0

1Q

Andrews

0

Waccamaw

0

2Q, game suspended

Carvers Bay

14

North Myrtle Beach

0

Postponed

West Brunswick

0

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 1:14

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium
Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:21

Georgetown players warmup for season open
Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

View More Video