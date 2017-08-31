Area high school football fans make their pick for player of the week

Player of the week
Quasim Porter, Carolina Forest: The latest name to emerge out of Marc Morris’ stable of running backs, Porter was voted The Sun News’ prep football Player of the Week after earning 27 percent of the overall vote. In last week’s win over Providence Day (N.C.), he was credited with 147 yards on 25 carries for the Panthers.
Here is one of his runs from last week:
Team of the week
St. James: For the Sharks, last week was a long time coming. After suffering 12 consecutive losses dating back to a 2015 Class 3A first round playoff win over Marlboro County, St. James got back in the win column with a 49-20 win over Waccamaw. The victory was also the first for football coach Joey Price at the school.
Impact performers
Jayce Allen, Myrtle Beach: Had five total tackles and an interception for the Seahawks in a 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
James Alston, Waccamaw: Had nine total tackles for the Warriors in their 49-20 loss to St. James.
C.J. Armstrong, Socastee: The Braves defensive lineman had six tackles in a 43-20 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Matt Beale, Carolina Forest: Rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries and completed 5 of his 12 passes for 56 yards in the Panthers’ 24-7 win over Providence Day (N.C.).
Zyon Belle, North Myrtle Beach: Had seven carries for 113 yards and an 81-yard touchdown in the Chiefs’ 30-0 win over Loris.
Pooh Brantley, Conway: Caught five passes for 75 yards in the Tigers’ 17-7 win over Wando.
Michael Brown, Myrtle Beach: The Seahawks linebacker had 12 total tackles, two of which came for a loss in his team’s 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 134 yards on eight carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run as the Chiefs shut out Loris, 30-0.
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach: Completed 15 of 31 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns along with 173 yards on the ground and another score in Myrtle Beach’s 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.).
Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Noah Freshley, Conway: Had nine solo tackles, one of which came in the Wando backfield for the Tigers in a 17-7 win last week.
Ryon Fox, Waccamaw: Had 166 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors in their 49-20 loss to St. James.
Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Had nine total tackles and a pass breakup in the Chiefs’ 30-0 win over Loris.
Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach: Had 74 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Tonka Hemingway, Conway: Had two sacks to go along with four total tackles in the Tigers’ 17-7 win over Wando.
Naseem Harrison, North Myrtle Beach: Had nine total tackles for the Chiefs in their 30-0 win over Wando.
Alex Holmes, St. James: Rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 71-yard punt return for a score in the Sharks’ 49-20 win over Waccamaw.
Hunter Illing, Socastee: Completed 8 of 16 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Socastee in a 43-20 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Toronto King, Carvers Bay: Scored two touchdowns in the Bears’ 18-6 win over Georgetown.
R.J. Knowlin, Andrews: Had an interception and fumble recovery for the Yellow Jackets to go along with eight total tackles — three for a loss — in their 28-16 win over Hanahan.
Xayvion Knox, Myrtle Beach: Had nearly 200 kickoff return yards along with an interception returned for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Hunter Lane, Waccamaw: Had nine total tackles, one for a loss in the Warriors’ 49-20 loss to St. James.
Antonio Long, Conway: Rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown for the Tigers in a 17-7 win over Wando.
Jaylen Moody, Conway: Had five solo tackles and assisted on three more in the Tigers’ 17-7 win over Wando.
Juwon Moody, Conway: Caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 17-7 win over Wando.
Sayvon Morris, Andrews: Had nine total tackles and was credited with 1.5 sacks in the Yellow Jackets’ 28-16 win over Hanahan.
Jaizell Murphy, Andrews: Completed 7 of his 11 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellow Jakcets’ 28-16 win over Hanahan.
Brayden Nobles, Aynor: Had six tackles — four of which were in the opponents’ backfield — in the Blue Jackets’ 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.
Spencer Sarvis, Aynor: Completed 10 of 24 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Jackets’ 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.
Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries and two catches for 36 more in the Blue Jackets’ loss to Andrew Jackson.
Devin Stamp, Socastee: Had three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as Socastee moved to 2-0 with a win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Fred Taylor, Georgetown: Scored the lone touchdown for the Bulldogs in their 18-6 loss to Carvers Bay.
Edward Tucker, Socastee: Had six tackles for the Braves in a 43-20 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Nathan Williamson, Aynor: Caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Jackets in a 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.
Stephon Wilson, North Myrtle Beach: The Chiefs linebacker had 12 total tackles in his team’s 30-0 win over Loris.
Berkeley Young, St. James: Threw three touchdown passes in the Sharks’ 49-20 win over Waccamaw.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments