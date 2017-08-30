Upsets brewing for area’s top teams? What you need to know about this week’s games

Georgetown (0-2) at Andrews (2-0)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Series record: Tied 15-15-1 (Georgetown has won last three)

Radio: WGTN-AM, 1400 (Georgetown)

Of note: Andrews entered the Class 2A poll at No. 10 this week, following a 28-16 win over Hanahan a week ago. Twenty-one points in the third quarter helped erase a 13-0 halftime deficit. Jaizell Murphy had two touchdowns in a winning effort. … The Andrews defense has yielded a mere 94 yards on the ground this season. … Both of Georgetown’s losses have come to ranked opponents (Georgetown, Carvers Bay). It has scored only 14 points in those games. … Quarterback Bret Kirtley and opening day starter Fred Taylor have forged quite a bond, the pair connecting for both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns this season.

Favorite: Andrews

Green Sea Floyds (1-0) at Aynor (1-1)

Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Series record: Aynor leads 30-11 (Green Sea Floyds last won in 2006)

Of note: Aynor fell short a week ago at Andrew Jackson, 25-21. The biggest story, however, was the emergence of the Aynor passing game. Spencer Sarvis completed 10 of 24 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His primary target was Nathan Williamson, who caught five passes for 128 yards. … Green Sea Floyds won in coach Donnie Kiefer’s debut, earning a 31-0 win over East Columbus (N.C.). … Much like Aynor, the Trojans will pass more this season. In the opener, Shaquan Gillard was 7 of 11 for 111 yards and three touchdowns, one which went to transfer Shaquille Johnson.

Favorite: Aynor

North Myrtle Beach (2-0) at West Brunswick (N.C.) (0-2)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Series record: North Myrtle Beach won online meeting, 23-0 (2016)

Radio/online: WRNN-FM, 99.5; NMBChiefs.com

Of note: North Myrtle Beach is ranked third in the latest Class 4A poll. It claimed a 30-0 win over Loris a week ago. … Chiefs running back Kered Class has rushed for 228 yards through two games, along with a 94-yard touchdown last week. … Defensively, North Myrtle Beach has yielded a mere six points thus far. … West Brunswick fell to Whiteville (N.C.) in a week ago. … Running back Kasim Medford rushed for a career-high 209 yards in a losing effort.

Favorite: North Myrtle Beach

St. James (1-1) at Carolina Forest (1-0)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Series record: Carolina Forest leads 9-2 (St. James last won in 2013)

Radio: WHSC-AM 1050 and 101.9 FM

Of note: St. James snapped a 12-game losing streak a week ago with a 49-20 win over Waccamaw. … Running back Alex Holmes led the way this past week, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown along with a 71-yard punt return for another score. … Quarterback Berkeley Young has thrown six touchdowns this season. … Carolina Forest defeated Providence Day (N.C.), 24-7 last week. … The Panthers had possession for more than 32 minutes en route to 300 yards rushing. Both quarterback Matt Beale and running back Quasim Porter both surpassed the century mark.

Favorite: Carolina Forest

South Columbus (N.C.) (1-0) at Loris (1-1)

Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Series record: South Columbus leads 14-9

Radio: WLSC-AM 1240

Of note: Loris took it on the chin last Friday night against a strong North Myrtle Beach squad, 30-0. … A typically stingy Lions defense gave up 400 yards of total offense a week ago, in addition to allowing two North Myrtle Beach backs to rush for over 100 yards. … Loris’ running game has been rather strong thus far. It rushed for 132 yards a week ago. … South Columbus won its season opener last week 34-7 over Douglas Byrd (N.C.). Quarterback Robby Spencer threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Favorite: South Columbus (N.C.)

Waccamaw (0-2) at Carvers Bay (2-0)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Series record: Carvers Bay leads 10-1 (Waccamaw’s lone win came in 2014)

Of note: Carvers Bay is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2012. … Last week, a smothering Bears defense stifled Georgetown en route to an 18-6 win. Toronto King had two touchdowns, while Tyrek Reed added one of his own. … Carvers Bay is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 2A poll. … Waccamaw was as balanced as a team could be last week against St. James, throwing for 152 yards and rushing for 153 more. … Running back Ryon Fox had 166 all-purpose yards in the Warriors’ loss to the Sharks.

Favorite: Waccamaw

West Florence (0-2) at Myrtle Beach (0-2)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Series record: Myrtle Beach has won all seven previous meetings

Radio/TV: WYNA-FM 104.9; WWMB CW-21

Of note: Myrtle Beach is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start in more than a decade. … Last week, sophomore quarterback Luke Doty threw for 199 yards and rushed for 173 more in a 54-51 loss to Charlotte Christian (N.C.). … Wideout Daron Finkley also had eight catches for 150 yards. … Linebacker Michael Brown led the team last week with 12 total tackles. … West Florence is also seeking to avoid an 0-3 start. … Ailym Ford has been quite the force for the Knights at running back, going for 226 yards and two scores through two games. … Wideout Vick Johnson has five grabs for 118 yards and a touchdown thus far.

Favorite: Myrtle Beach

Friday night

Conway (2-0) at Wilson (2-0)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Series record: Conway leads 14-3 (Wilson’s last win in 1999)

Radio: WGTR-FM, 107.9

Of note: Conway enters the game ranked fifth in Class 5A. However, the Tigers left much to be desired in a 17-7 win over Wando. … Conway’s defense has been the team’s strength early on, giving up 15 points in the first two games. Linebackers Noah Freshley and Jaylen Moody lead the team in tackles. … Wilson is 2-0 under new coach Derek Howard, hired just before the start of preseason camp. … Wake Forest commit Zion Keith has 12 receptions for 127 yards for Wilson.

Favorite: Conway

Joe’s picks: 15-2 overall (7-1 last week)

Fan picks: 13-4 overall (6-2 last week)