High School Football

Approaching weather system alters local high school football schedule

By Joe L. Hughes II

August 29, 2017 4:41 PM

With wet weather forecast for this weekend, an area football squad has moved its game Friday night up a day.

North Myrtle Beach’s matchup with West Brunswick (N.C.) has been changed to Thursday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

There has been no official word on any other football contests being moved up as of 4:30 p.m. Here are other Grand Strand area matchups still scheduled for Week 3:

▪  West Florence at Myrtle Beach (Thursday)

▪  Georgetown at Andrews

▪  Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

▪  Green Sea Floyds at Aynor

▪  St. James at Carolina Forest

▪  South Columbus (NC) at Loris

▪  Conway at Wilson

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

