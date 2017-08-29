Approaching weather system alters local high school football schedule

With wet weather forecast for this weekend, an area football squad has moved its game Friday night up a day.
North Myrtle Beach’s matchup with West Brunswick (N.C.) has been changed to Thursday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
There has been no official word on any other football contests being moved up as of 4:30 p.m. Here are other Grand Strand area matchups still scheduled for Week 3:
▪ West Florence at Myrtle Beach (Thursday)
▪ Georgetown at Andrews
▪ Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
▪ Green Sea Floyds at Aynor
▪ St. James at Carolina Forest
▪ South Columbus (NC) at Loris
▪ Conway at Wilson
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
