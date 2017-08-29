Carvers Bay running back Tyrek Reed seeks open space against North Myrtle Beach last season. Both teams are ranked in the latest S.C. prep media football poll.
High School Football

Several Grand Strand area teams included in state prep media football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 4:00 PM

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Fort Dorchester (1)

3. Boiling Springs

4. Byrnes

5. Conway

6. Greenwood

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Sumter

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: Gaffney, Spartanburg, Westside, Easley, White Knoll

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. Hartsville

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. North Augusta

6. Chapin

7. South Aiken

8. Greer

9. Ridge View

10. Greenville

Receiving Votes: Wren, Berkeley, Eastside, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Daniel

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Fairfield Central

4. Newberry

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Timberland

8. Chester

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

Receiving Votes: Powdersville, Bluffton, Broome, Manning, Pendleton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Carvers Bay

5. Batesburg-Leesville

6. Lee Central

7. Cheraw

8. Chesterfield and Latta (tie)

10. Andrews

Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Southside Christian, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (9)

2. Lewisville (3)

3. Hemingway (1)

4. St. John's

5. Cross

6. Lake View

7. Williston-Elko

8. Wagener-Salley

9. C.E. Murray

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Baptist Hill, McBee, Branchville

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

