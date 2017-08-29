Several Grand Strand area teams included in state prep media football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Fort Dorchester (1)
3. Boiling Springs
4. Byrnes
5. Conway
6. Greenwood
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Spring Valley
9. Sumter
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Gaffney, Spartanburg, Westside, Easley, White Knoll
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. Hartsville
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. North Augusta
6. Chapin
7. South Aiken
8. Greer
9. Ridge View
10. Greenville
Receiving Votes: Wren, Berkeley, Eastside, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Daniel
Class 3A
1. Chapman (12)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Fairfield Central
4. Newberry
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Timberland
8. Chester
9. Gilbert
10. Seneca
Receiving Votes: Powdersville, Bluffton, Broome, Manning, Pendleton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Carvers Bay
5. Batesburg-Leesville
6. Lee Central
7. Cheraw
8. Chesterfield and Latta (tie)
10. Andrews
Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Southside Christian, Woodland
Class A
1. Lamar (9)
2. Lewisville (3)
3. Hemingway (1)
4. St. John's
5. Cross
6. Lake View
7. Williston-Elko
8. Wagener-Salley
9. C.E. Murray
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Baptist Hill, McBee, Branchville
