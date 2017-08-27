Memorable weekend for young Myrtle Beach quarterback just got better

By no means was this your “ho-hum” weekend for Luke Doty.
Mere days removed from an impressive first start under center for Myrtle Beach, the Seahawks’ sophomore quarterback collected an offer from the University of South Carolina.
It is the fourth offer for the 2020 standout, joining those from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and North Carolina.
Initially penciled in to play wide receiver this season, Doty was thrust into duty at quarterback this past Friday after starter Lawson Cribb was ruled out due to a nagging ankle injury.
He certainly made the most of his opportunity, throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another 173 yards and a trip to pay dirt on the ground. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Seahawks, as they fell 54-51 to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
“The thing about (Doty) is he’s a great football player, he’s a great quarterback,” Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson said. “He’s going to come out and compete no matter what. He’s been a great leader for us this week, stepping in at the quarterback role.”
With Cribb sidelined for the next few weeks, he will continue to see time at quarterback for the Seahawks.
