Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty looks downfield for an open receiver during Friday’s game against Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty looks downfield for an open receiver during Friday’s game against Charlotte (N.C.) Christian. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty looks downfield for an open receiver during Friday’s game against Charlotte (N.C.) Christian. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Game balls: Vote for this week’s top high school football performances

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 26, 2017 6:15 PM

A look at the top 10 performances by high school football players on the Grand Strand this past Friday night:

Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 134 yards on eight carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run as the Chiefs shut out Loris, 30-0.

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach: Completed 15 of 31 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns along with 173 yards on the ground and another score in Myrtle Beach’s 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.).

Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.

Alex Holmes, St. James: Rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 71-yard punt return for a score in the Sharks’ 49-20 win over Waccamaw.

Hunter Illing, Socastee: Completed 8 of 16 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Socastee in a 43-20 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).

Xayvion Knox, Myrtle Beach: Had nearly 200 kickoff return yards along with an interception returned for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.

Quasim Porter, Carolina Forest: Carried the ball 25 times for 147 yards as the Panthers earned a 24-7 win over Providence Day (N.C.).

Noah Spencer, Aynor: Completed 10 of 24 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Jackets’ 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.

Devin Stamp, Socastee: Had three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as Socastee moved to 2-0 with a win over North Brunswick (N.C.).

Nathan Williamson, Aynor: Caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Jackets in a 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.

 

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgetown players warmup for season open

Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:21

Georgetown players warmup for season open
Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach
CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds

View More Video