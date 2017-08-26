Game balls: Vote for this week’s top high school football performances

A look at the top 10 performances by high school football players on the Grand Strand this past Friday night:
Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 134 yards on eight carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run as the Chiefs shut out Loris, 30-0.
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach: Completed 15 of 31 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns along with 173 yards on the ground and another score in Myrtle Beach’s 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.).
Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Alex Holmes, St. James: Rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 71-yard punt return for a score in the Sharks’ 49-20 win over Waccamaw.
Hunter Illing, Socastee: Completed 8 of 16 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Socastee in a 43-20 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Xayvion Knox, Myrtle Beach: Had nearly 200 kickoff return yards along with an interception returned for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 54-51 loss to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Quasim Porter, Carolina Forest: Carried the ball 25 times for 147 yards as the Panthers earned a 24-7 win over Providence Day (N.C.).
Noah Spencer, Aynor: Completed 10 of 24 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Jackets’ 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.
Devin Stamp, Socastee: Had three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as Socastee moved to 2-0 with a win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
Nathan Williamson, Aynor: Caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Jackets in a 25-21 loss to Andrew Jackson.
