North Myrtle Beach exhibits explosive offense, stingy defense against Loris

North Myrtle Beach’s coaches make their players on defense go through exercises called up-downs for every point they allow each week.
The defensive starters have had to find alternative ways of getting their exercises through two weeks of the season.
The Chiefs, ranked fourth in the state in Class 4A, shut out Loris 30-0 at Heniford Field and have allowed only six points through two weeks, including their 14-6 win over Timberland last week.
“Every week any points [opponents] get we do up-downs on defense every Monday for the number of points they score,” said senior outside linebacker Stephon Wilson, who led the team with five solo and seven assisted tackles. “I was just telling everybody we don’t want to do no up-downs so we had to figure out something.”
Loris twice got inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line and on both occasions the drives ended in a turnover on downs and were immediately followed by long runs for touchdowns.
Kered Class ran for a 94-yard score in the second quarter and Zyon Belle ran for an 81-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“They’ve got a heck of a football team,” said Loris coach Jamie Snider, whose team fell to 1-1. “I was so proud of how we hung around, we didn’t give in. If we had quit at halftime it would have been 70-0 with what they do on offense. We had some opportunities to put points on the board that we didn’t capitalize on, and you can’t give up big plays to a team like that, but when they have that much talent sometimes that’s going to happen.”
North Myrtle Beach (2-0) took command early, forcing a Loris punt after three plays to begin the game and scoring following a 12-play drive on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cason McClendon to Naseem Harrison. The duo connected for two scoring passes in the game.
Loris senior quarterback Levon Stevenson did not play, reportedly for disciplinary reasons. Sophomore Gage Conner started in his place and was 9 of 14 for 89 yards.
Turning point
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Loris was driving for a potential game-tying touchdown when it turned the ball over on downs when a 9-yard pass to James Walters came up a couple yards shy of a first down at the Chiefs’ 6. Kered Class scored on a 94-yard run on the next play. He broke through a hole up the middle, cut right beyond the hole, then cut left on two occasions to avoid defenders and crossed the goal line on the left sideline.
Key performers
Kered Class, NMB: The senior running back gained 134 yards on eight carries and had the long TD run
Zyon Belle, NMB: The sophomore running back gained 113 yards on seven carries and had a long TD run down the left sideline.
Cason McClendon, NMB: The junior quarterback completed 11 of 19 passes for 108 yards and two scores.
By the numbers
175
Combined length of two touchdown runs by Class and Belle in the second and third quarters.
1
Total turnovers in the game by both teams combined, via a James Walters interception for Loris.
6
Total points allowed by North Myrtle Beach through two weeks.
They said it
“We challenged our offensive linemen all week. For us to be successful we’ve got to get off the football. They knew after the game [last week] they didn’t play like they wanted to play, like they knew they could play. Our guys responded tonight and I couldn’t be any prouder of them than I am.” - NMB coach Matt Reel
“We’re blessed, I’ll say that. We’ve got good guys. Skill-wise we’re probably as good as we’ve been in a while. Looking at our receivers, looking at our running backs, we’ve got a stable of those guys, and if we can just put things together up front and just give our guys a crease, we’ve got a lot of guys who can really play.” - Reel
“That’s the No. 4 team in the state we just played, and we had opportunities to be in the game. We had a tough task tonight, and we had some opportunities to try to make it a game and we just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.” - Loris coach Jamie Snider
Up next
North Myrtle Beach: at West Brunswick
Loris: vs. South Columbus
NMB
7
14
6
3
—
30
Loris
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
NMB — Naseem Harrison 3 pass from Cason McClendon (Zane Smith kick)
Second quarter
NMB — Kered Class 94 run (Smith kick)
NMB — Harrison 11 pass from McClendon (Smith kick)
Third quarter
NMB — Zyon Belle 81 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
NMB — Smith 27 FG
Individual leaders
Rushing: NMB: Kered Class 8-134, Zyon Belle 7-113, Ramsey Lewis 9-52; Loris: Kendall Goodson 15-31, Tyrek Williams 6-20, Andrew Wilson 4-19.
Passing: NMB: Cason McClendon 11-19-1–108; Loris: Gage Conner 9-14-0–89.
Receiving: NMB: Tyron Stockdale 4-54, Tyler Gore 3-23, Naseem Harrison 3-19; Loris: Jahrique Isaiah 4-40, James Walters 3-42.
Alan Blondin
