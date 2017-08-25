High School Football

Conway defense paves way for dominating victory over Wando

By David Wetzel

August 25, 2017 11:28 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT

Juwan Moody caught a long touchdown pass from Darren Grainger, Antonio Long added a short touchdown run and the Conway defense dominated en route to a 17-7 win over Wando on Friday night.

Turning point

With Conway up 10-7, Darren Grainger connected with Juwan Moody on a long touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 17-7.

Key performers

Juwan Moody, Conway: Had a touchdown catch

Darren Grainger, Conway: Threw for a TD

Will Smith, Conway: Made a field goal

By the numbers

0

Points scored in the second half

0

Points allowed by the Conway defense

2-0

Conway’s record

They said it

“I thought our defense played very well. Our defense didn’t allow a point tonight. Our offense struggled at times in the second half. We killed ourselves with penalties.” - Conway coach Carlton Terry

“Our team has the potential to be very good. We just have to take care of the details and coach them up. Our team has a lot of potential. We can be very good if we can eliminate the penalties and do a better job preparing them for all situations in a game.” - Terry

Up next

Conway: at Wilson

Wando: vs. Hanahan

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

