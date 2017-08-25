Conway defense paves way for dominating victory over Wando

Juwan Moody caught a long touchdown pass from Darren Grainger, Antonio Long added a short touchdown run and the Conway defense dominated en route to a 17-7 win over Wando on Friday night.
Turning point
With Conway up 10-7, Darren Grainger connected with Juwan Moody on a long touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 17-7.
Key performers
Juwan Moody, Conway: Had a touchdown catch
Darren Grainger, Conway: Threw for a TD
Will Smith, Conway: Made a field goal
By the numbers
0
Points scored in the second half
0
Points allowed by the Conway defense
2-0
Conway’s record
They said it
“I thought our defense played very well. Our defense didn’t allow a point tonight. Our offense struggled at times in the second half. We killed ourselves with penalties.” - Conway coach Carlton Terry
“Our team has the potential to be very good. We just have to take care of the details and coach them up. Our team has a lot of potential. We can be very good if we can eliminate the penalties and do a better job preparing them for all situations in a game.” - Terry
Up next
Conway: at Wilson
Wando: vs. Hanahan
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
