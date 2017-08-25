Aynor comes up 3 yards short of ending losing streak against Andrew Jackson

The Aynor football team lost 25-21 to Andrew Jackson on Friday night.
Turning point
Trailing by 4 points, Aynor was unable to punch it in the end zone despite four chances from the Andrew Jackson 3-yard line in the waning seconds.
By the numbers
4
Opportunities the Blue Jackets had to score from the 3-yard line late in the game while trailing 25-21.
4
Straight losses in the series for Aynor
80
Approximate amount of yards the Blue Jackets drove on their final possession before coming short of finishing off a go-ahead score.
They said it
“We had a lot of bad penalties. Some were on us and some were on somebody else. Interesting calls, but it is what it is.” - Aynor coach Jody Jenerette
“We battled. I thought we played really well. We went 80 yards in the last minute of the game, had four opportunities from the 3 and couldn’t punch it in, ran out of timeouts – actually ran out of time on the clock for some reason, I still don’t know how that happened – but, you know, we just lost the game.” - Jenerette
“These kids battle tough. They’re tough dudes, man. It’s just a gut punch. It’s an outcome that we thought we had a great opportunity to win. Long trip. You know, they had a big night here on that turf, their first game on turf and they played well. You know, we’ve got to rally and try to beat Green Sea [Floyds] next week.” - Jenerette
Up next
Aynor: vs. Green Sea Floyds
Andrew Jackson: vs. Providence Day
