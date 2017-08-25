High School Football

Aynor comes up 3 yards short of ending losing streak against Andrew Jackson

By David Wetzel

August 25, 2017 11:05 PM

KERSHAW

The Aynor football team lost 25-21 to Andrew Jackson on Friday night.

Turning point

Trailing by 4 points, Aynor was unable to punch it in the end zone despite four chances from the Andrew Jackson 3-yard line in the waning seconds.

By the numbers

4

Opportunities the Blue Jackets had to score from the 3-yard line late in the game while trailing 25-21.

4

Straight losses in the series for Aynor

80

Approximate amount of yards the Blue Jackets drove on their final possession before coming short of finishing off a go-ahead score.

They said it

“We had a lot of bad penalties. Some were on us and some were on somebody else. Interesting calls, but it is what it is.” - Aynor coach Jody Jenerette

“We battled. I thought we played really well. We went 80 yards in the last minute of the game, had four opportunities from the 3 and couldn’t punch it in, ran out of timeouts – actually ran out of time on the clock for some reason, I still don’t know how that happened – but, you know, we just lost the game.” - Jenerette

“These kids battle tough. They’re tough dudes, man. It’s just a gut punch. It’s an outcome that we thought we had a great opportunity to win. Long trip. You know, they had a big night here on that turf, their first game on turf and they played well. You know, we’ve got to rally and try to beat Green Sea [Floyds] next week.” - Jenerette

Up next

Aynor: vs. Green Sea Floyds

Andrew Jackson: vs. Providence Day

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

