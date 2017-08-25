How a miraculous grab settled wild affair between Charlotte Christian, Myrtle Beach

Mickey Wilson felt a lot different about giving up more than 50 points this week than he did six days earlier in Duncan.

Unfortunately for his Myrtle Beach football squad, it still ended with a similar result.

With Myrtle Beach up four and under 30 seconds left, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Charlotte Christian’s Garrett Schrader to Ricky Kofoed allowed the Knights to steal a 54-51 win Friday afternoon at Ashley Booth Field.

The scoring play put a bow on a contest that saw two ties and five lead changes.

“I don’t want to say that I knew 100 points would be scored, but we anticipated a lot of points would be scored. (Myrtle Beach has) a good football team, we feel like we have a good football team,” said Charlotte Christian football coach Jason Estep. “It’s not an easy thing to do to come overnight, bring 50 kids out of school and do this. Our kids bounced back and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game.”

The starting quarterbacks put on a show, as Charlotte Christian’s Schrader and Myrtle Beach sophomore Luke Doty combined for 10 touchdowns.

Turning point

On fourth down and Myrtle Beach leading 51-47 in the final minute, Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Schrader connected with Ricky Kofoed, who made a one-handed grab for the game-winning 12-yard touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Key performers

Charlotte Christian QB Garrett Schrader: : The Knights quarterback threw for 278 yards along with 187 more on the ground. He had seven total touchdowns in the game.

Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty: In his first varsity start, the sophomore completed 15 of 31 passes for 199 yards and added 173 more yards on the ground. He had three touchdowns in the contest.

Myrtle Beach WR Daron Finkley: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

By the numbers

4 p.m.

The game started at 4 p.m. due to stadium construction at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium. The other option — North Myrtle Beach’s Hank Hester Athletic Complex — was ruled out due to the field being unplayable.

105

Total points scored by Charlotte Christian and Myrtle Beach in Friday’s game.

1,009

Total yards by the teams in Friday’s matchup.

They said it

“We called trips boundary, and we went stick pump (where) our tight end Ricky Kofoed did a hitch and go. The line gave us enough time and (Kofoed) made a play.” – Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Schrader

“I was really proud of our team tonight. Several times we could have hung our head a little bit, but we continued to fight. … We’re 0-2 right now, but that was a great game and I thought our kids fought hard.” – Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson

Up next

Charlotte Christian (1-1): at Hendersonville (N.C.)

Myrtle Beach (0-2): vs. West Florence (Thurs.)

CC 0 14 26 14 — 54 MB 7 7 10 27 — 51