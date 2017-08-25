More Videos

  • Dramatic play leads to Charlotte Christian win over Myrtle Beach Seahawks

    Charlotte Christian defeated Myrtle Beach 54-51 on Friday.

Charlotte Christian defeated Myrtle Beach 54-51 on Friday. Joe L. Hughes II jhughes@thesunnews.com
Charlotte Christian defeated Myrtle Beach 54-51 on Friday. Joe L. Hughes II jhughes@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Area high school football scoreboard (Live updates)

From staff reports

August 25, 2017 4:02 PM

Charlotte Christian (N.C.)

54

Final

Myrtle Beach

51

Follow Joe Hughes on Twitter for live updates.

North Myrtle Beach

0

1Q

Loris

0

Follow Alan Blondin on Twitter for live updates.

Providence Day (N.C.)

0

1Q

Carolina Forest

0

Follow Ian Guerin on Twitter for live updates.

Waccamaw

0

1Q

St. James

7

Follow T.J. Lundeen on Twitter for live updates.

Carvers Bay

6

1Q

Georgetown

0

Follow Jerry Moore on Twitter for live updates.

Socastee

0

1Q

North Brunswick (N.C.)

0

Conway

0

1Q

Wando

0

Aynor

0

1Q

Andrew Jackson

0

