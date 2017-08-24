Week 2 high school football capsules, picks: Will a perennial powerhouse fall to 0-2?

Aynor (1-0) at Andrew Jackson (0-1)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Series record: Andrew Jackson has won all three meetings
Of note: Both teams struggled at moments in their respective Week 1 matchups, with Aynor pulling out a 16-6 win over Marion while Andrew Jackson was dumped by Lewisville. … Noah Seaver passed the 100-yard mark last Friday night for the Blue Jackets, in addition to scoring a touchdown. … Andrew Jackson managed a mere 89 yards of total offense last week against a Lewisville team that is chock full of Division I football talent. But the Volunteers also held their own on defense, allowing only 163 yards in the contest.
Favorite: Andrew Jackson
Providence Day (N.C.) (1-0) at Carolina Forest (0-0)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WHSC 1050 AM and 101.9 FM
Series record: First meeting between schools
Of note: Providence Day earned a 41-26 win last week over Olympic (N.C.) in its season opener. … In last week’s victory, quarterback Cody Cater threw three touchdowns for Providence Day. … The Chargers are led by wide receiver Porter Rooks and defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, respectively mentioned as preseason freshman and sophomore All-Americans, according to MaxPreps. … After taking Week 1 off, Carolina Forest joins the fray for its first game action of the season. … Matt Beale is back to lead a young Panthers offensive unit.
Favorite: Providence Day
Carvers Bay (1-0) at Georgetown (0-1)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WGTN-AM 1400 (Georgetown)
Series record: Carvers Bay leads 10-7 (Georgetown has won two of last three)
Of note: Carvers Bay is ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 2A prep media poll. … A week ago, the Bears pounced on Marlboro County, rattling off 358 yards of total offense en route to scoring 46 points. Quarterback Janaz Sumpter had four touchdowns to his credit. … Georgetown lost to Conway 40-8 last week. … The Bulldogs’ secondary struggled with the pass, giving up more than 250 yards through the air. … Who starts at quarterback for Georgetown will be interesting. Coming off the bench last week, Bret Kirtley seemed to give the offense a boost, allowing the team’s strength — its receiving corps — showcase its talent.
Favorite: Carvers Bay
Conway (1-0) at Wando (0-1)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WGTR-FM 107.9
Series record: Conway has won eight of 11 previous matchups (Wando won last year, 36-29)
Of note: Conway is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 5A prep media poll. … In his first varsity start a week ago, quarterback D’Wuan Grainger completed 11 of 18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.. … Tigers linebacker Jaylen Moody had 15 total tackles last Friday against the Bulldogs. … Wando gave up nearly 300 yards on the ground last week in a season opening loss to Beaufort. … Quarterback Cale Lewis and wideout Conner McCarthy connected four times last week for 88 yards. Lewis finished with 202 yards through the air.
Favorite: Conway
North Myrtle Beach (1-0) at Loris (1-0)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio/internet: WRNN-FM 99.5, nmbchiefs.com (North Myrtle Beach); WLSC-AM 1240 (Loris)
Series record: Loris leads all-time series 45-11 (North Myrtle Beach has won seven of last 11 meetings)
Of note: North Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A prep media poll. … A mistake-prone Chiefs squad escaped St. Stephen last week with a victory, outlasting a game Timberland team 14-6. … North Myrtle Beach turned the ball over five times in the game, including four that came by way of fumble. … Tyron Stockdale showed his potential in the Chiefs offense last week, catching two passes for 61 yards. … Loris narrowly got past St. James a week ago, 22-19. … Running back Kendall Goodson’s 188 yards helped lead the Lions to victory. … Loris’ defense did prove to be susceptible to the big play, giving up more than 300 yards of total offense to the Sharks.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Charlotte (N.C.) Christian (0-1) at Myrtle Beach (0-1)
Time: Friday, 4 p.m.
Radio: WYNA-FM, 104.9
Series record: Charlotte Christian won only meeting in 2015, 24-3
Of note: This is game will be played at Ashley Booth Field, a stone’s throw from the Seahawks’ true home digs at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. … Charlotte Christian fell a week ago to Charlotte Catholic, 19-14. Charlotte Christian running back and Stanford commit Justus Woods rushed for 142 yards in the contest. … Myrtle Beach seeks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2005. … In last week’s loss to Byrnes, the Seahawks were outgained in total yards 451-189.
Favorite: Charlotte Christian
Socastee (1-0) at North Brunswick (N.C.) (0-1)
Time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Radio: WSEA-FM 100.3
Series record: Socastee won only meeting last year, 44-40
Of note: Socastee claimed a win in its season opener last week against West Brunswick (N.C.), 39-14. … Quarterback Hunter Illing threw five touchdown passes in the win. … Running back Dashaun Myers went over the 100-yard mark on the ground along with catching a touchdown pass against West Brunswick. … North Brunswick lost 29-6 last week at Whiteville (N.C.). … Quarterback Lee Harrington left last week’s game due to an injury. Prior to leaving the contest, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. … Jah Rogers rushed for 75 yards a week ago for North Brunswick in a losing effort.
Favorite: Socastee
Waccamaw (0-1) at St. James (0-1)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Series record: Waccamaw leads 4-3
Of note: Waccamaw pulled out a 19-17 win over St. James in last year’s matchup. It was the Warriors’ only win on the season. … This contest features a pair of coaches both new to their respective programs — Shane Fidler at Waccamaw and Joey Price at St. James. … Corey Savoie was 14 of 33 for 139 yards and a touchdown last week for the Warriors in a 54-9 loss to Andrews. Tyree Funnye was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 67 yards. … Chris Anderson made use of the stat sheet last week, rushing for 111 yards on 25 carries along with a 55-yard touchdown reception. … Berkeley Young was 11 of 23 for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week. … St. James is trying to end a 12-game losing streak.
Favorite: St. James
Joe’s picks: 8-1 last week
Fan picks: 7-2 last week
