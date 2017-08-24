St. James running back Chris Anderson tries to create some separation from Loris tacklers during last Friday’s game.
St. James running back Chris Anderson tries to create some separation from Loris tacklers during last Friday’s game. Matt Silfer For The Sun News.

High School Football

Week 2 high school football capsules, picks: Will a perennial powerhouse fall to 0-2?

By Joe L. Hughes II

August 24, 2017 1:26 PM

Aynor (1-0) at Andrew Jackson (0-1)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Series record: Andrew Jackson has won all three meetings

Of note: Both teams struggled at moments in their respective Week 1 matchups, with Aynor pulling out a 16-6 win over Marion while Andrew Jackson was dumped by Lewisville. … Noah Seaver passed the 100-yard mark last Friday night for the Blue Jackets, in addition to scoring a touchdown. … Andrew Jackson managed a mere 89 yards of total offense last week against a Lewisville team that is chock full of Division I football talent. But the Volunteers also held their own on defense, allowing only 163 yards in the contest.

Favorite: Andrew Jackson

Providence Day (N.C.) (1-0) at Carolina Forest (0-0)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WHSC 1050 AM and 101.9 FM

Series record: First meeting between schools

Of note: Providence Day earned a 41-26 win last week over Olympic (N.C.) in its season opener. … In last week’s victory, quarterback Cody Cater threw three touchdowns for Providence Day. … The Chargers are led by wide receiver Porter Rooks and defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, respectively mentioned as preseason freshman and sophomore All-Americans, according to MaxPreps. … After taking Week 1 off, Carolina Forest joins the fray for its first game action of the season. … Matt Beale is back to lead a young Panthers offensive unit.

Favorite: Providence Day

Carvers Bay (1-0) at Georgetown (0-1)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WGTN-AM 1400 (Georgetown)

Series record: Carvers Bay leads 10-7 (Georgetown has won two of last three)

Of note: Carvers Bay is ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 2A prep media poll. … A week ago, the Bears pounced on Marlboro County, rattling off 358 yards of total offense en route to scoring 46 points. Quarterback Janaz Sumpter had four touchdowns to his credit. … Georgetown lost to Conway 40-8 last week. … The Bulldogs’ secondary struggled with the pass, giving up more than 250 yards through the air. … Who starts at quarterback for Georgetown will be interesting. Coming off the bench last week, Bret Kirtley seemed to give the offense a boost, allowing the team’s strength — its receiving corps — showcase its talent.

Favorite: Carvers Bay

Conway (1-0) at Wando (0-1)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WGTR-FM 107.9

Series record: Conway has won eight of 11 previous matchups (Wando won last year, 36-29)

Of note: Conway is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 5A prep media poll. … In his first varsity start a week ago, quarterback D’Wuan Grainger completed 11 of 18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.. … Tigers linebacker Jaylen Moody had 15 total tackles last Friday against the Bulldogs. … Wando gave up nearly 300 yards on the ground last week in a season opening loss to Beaufort. … Quarterback Cale Lewis and wideout Conner McCarthy connected four times last week for 88 yards. Lewis finished with 202 yards through the air.

Favorite: Conway

 

North Myrtle Beach (1-0) at Loris (1-0)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Radio/internet: WRNN-FM 99.5, nmbchiefs.com (North Myrtle Beach); WLSC-AM 1240 (Loris)

Series record: Loris leads all-time series 45-11 (North Myrtle Beach has won seven of last 11 meetings)

Of note: North Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A prep media poll. … A mistake-prone Chiefs squad escaped St. Stephen last week with a victory, outlasting a game Timberland team 14-6. … North Myrtle Beach turned the ball over five times in the game, including four that came by way of fumble. … Tyron Stockdale showed his potential in the Chiefs offense last week, catching two passes for 61 yards. … Loris narrowly got past St. James a week ago, 22-19. … Running back Kendall Goodson’s 188 yards helped lead the Lions to victory. … Loris’ defense did prove to be susceptible to the big play, giving up more than 300 yards of total offense to the Sharks.

Favorite: North Myrtle Beach

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian (0-1) at Myrtle Beach (0-1)

Time: Friday, 4 p.m.

Radio: WYNA-FM, 104.9

Series record: Charlotte Christian won only meeting in 2015, 24-3

Of note: This is game will be played at Ashley Booth Field, a stone’s throw from the Seahawks’ true home digs at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. … Charlotte Christian fell a week ago to Charlotte Catholic, 19-14. Charlotte Christian running back and Stanford commit Justus Woods rushed for 142 yards in the contest. … Myrtle Beach seeks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2005. … In last week’s loss to Byrnes, the Seahawks were outgained in total yards 451-189.

Favorite: Charlotte Christian

Socastee (1-0) at North Brunswick (N.C.) (0-1)

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Radio: WSEA-FM 100.3

Series record: Socastee won only meeting last year, 44-40

Of note: Socastee claimed a win in its season opener last week against West Brunswick (N.C.), 39-14. … Quarterback Hunter Illing threw five touchdown passes in the win. … Running back Dashaun Myers went over the 100-yard mark on the ground along with catching a touchdown pass against West Brunswick. … North Brunswick lost 29-6 last week at Whiteville (N.C.). … Quarterback Lee Harrington left last week’s game due to an injury. Prior to leaving the contest, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. … Jah Rogers rushed for 75 yards a week ago for North Brunswick in a losing effort.

Favorite: Socastee

Waccamaw (0-1) at St. James (0-1)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Series record: Waccamaw leads 4-3

Of note: Waccamaw pulled out a 19-17 win over St. James in last year’s matchup. It was the Warriors’ only win on the season. … This contest features a pair of coaches both new to their respective programs — Shane Fidler at Waccamaw and Joey Price at St. James. … Corey Savoie was 14 of 33 for 139 yards and a touchdown last week for the Warriors in a 54-9 loss to Andrews. Tyree Funnye was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 67 yards. … Chris Anderson made use of the stat sheet last week, rushing for 111 yards on 25 carries along with a 55-yard touchdown reception. … Berkeley Young was 11 of 23 for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week. … St. James is trying to end a 12-game losing streak.

Favorite: St. James

Joe’s picks: 8-1 last week

Fan picks: 7-2 last week

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

