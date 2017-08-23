A big night for Dijon Goss and the Carvers Bay offense allowed it to lead the Bears to an impressive win last Friday night over Marlboro County.
High School Football

Carvers Bay impressed in its opener. What does it mean for them in this week’s poll?

By Joe L. Hughes II

August 23, 2017 7:36 PM

August 23, 2017 7:36 PM

To the victors, go the spoils.

In Conway’s case, the spoils include starting its season with a flourish and retaining its spot atop The Sun News’ weekly high school football poll.

Ranked No. 1 among teams in the publication’s coverage area ahead of last week’s season openers, the Tigers will remain there following last Friday night’s 40-8 win over Georgetown. Conway will travel to Wando on this week in a Week 2 match-up of non-conference foes.

The No. 2 spot will also remain unchanged in wake of the first week of high school football action on the Grand Strand. Though struggling for the better part of 48 minutes against Timberland, North Myrtle Beach did enough to earn a 14-6 victory over Timberland.

North Myrtle Beach will renew its annual rivalry with Loris on Friday night.

Previously No. 5 in The Sun News’ weekly high school poll, Carvers Bay vaulted up two spots to No. 3 this week after a 46-28 dismantling of Marlboro County. The Bears will pay a visit to Georgetown this week.

Idle last Friday night, Carolina Forest remains fourth. The Panthers host Providence Day (N.C.) in their season opener.

After taking it on the chin in a 51-0 loss at Byrnes, Myrtle Beach remains in this week’s rankings – but just barely. The Seahawks cling to the No. 5 spot ahead of a game against another perennial powerhouse in Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.

The Sun News’ high school football poll – Week 2

School (Pvs.)

Record

Up next

1. Conway (1)

1-0

at Wando

2. North Myrtle Beach (2)

1-0

at Loris

3. Carvers Bay (5)

1-0

at Georgetown

4. Carolina Forest (4)

0-0

vs. Providence Day (N.C.)

5. Myrtle Beach (3)

0-1

vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

