Here are the top performers from Week 1 of high school football on the Grand Strand

Player of the Week
D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Jitters? In his first start for the Tigers, Grainger had nerves of steel, completing 11 of 18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Team of the Week
Carvers Bay: Stepping up a couple rungs in terms of competition, the Bears were unfazed as they went to Marlboro County’s McAlpine Stadium and left with a 46-28 win. Quarterback Janaz Sumpter led Carvers Bay with four touchdowns.
Helmet stickers
Chris Anderson, St. James: Had 111 yards on 25 carries and a 55-yard touchdown catch for the Sharks in their 22-19 loss to Loris.
Willie Brantley, Conway: Had two grabs for 89 yards in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Michael Brown, Myrtle Beach: Had five solo tackles and five assists for the Seahawks in their 51-0 loss to Byrnes.
Marvin Bryant, Socastee: Had eight tackles for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Noah Freshley, Conway: Had nine tackles — two of which came for a loss — and three assists for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw: Caught seven passes for 67 yards in the Warriors’ 54-9 loss to Andrews.
Shaquan Gillard, Green Sea Floyds: Completed 7 of 11 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 31-0 win over East Columbus (N.C.).
Kendall Goodson, Loris: Rushed for 188 yards on 26 carries and a touchdowns in the Lions’ 22-19 win over St. James.
Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Had three catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the Chiefs’ 14-6 win over Timberland.
Dijon Goss, Carvers Bay: Caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.
Daquinton Grady, Conway: Had an interception for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Keimone Graham, Conway: Had two grabs for 64 yards in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Nikolas Hampton, Carvers Bay: Had six tackles and an interception for the Bears in a 46-28 win over Marlboro County.
McKinley Hood, Socastee: Had six tackles and an interception for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Hunter Illing, Socastee: Completed 7 of his 10 passes for 147 yards and five touchdowns in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick.
Shaquille Johnson, Green Sea Floyds: Caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ 31-0 win over East Columbus (N.C.).
Toronto King, Carvers Bay: Rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.
Kwame Livingston, North Myrtle Beach: Had three tackles and assisted on four more, a large share of which came in the opponents’ backfield. He also had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and recovery.
Antonio Long, Conway: Had 92 yards on 14 carries — three of which went for touchdowns — in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Ethan Martin, Aynor: Had five tackles — three of which came for a loss — and a sack in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.
Jaylen Moody, Conway: Had 10 tackles and five assists for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Malik Morant, Conway: Had seven tackles and an assist in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Dashaun Myers, Socastee: Rushed for 116 yards on 14 attempts in addition to a 10-yard touchdown reception for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway: The Rutgers commit had two sacks in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach: Had four solo tackles and six assists in the Seahawks’ 51-0 loss to Byrnes.
Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Marion.
Drew Shelley, Aynor: Had six tackles — three of which came for a loss — a sack and a fumble recovery in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.
Devin Stamp, Socastee: Caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Darnell Snow, Carvers Bay: Had nine tackles — one of which came for a loss — for the Bears in a 46-28 win over Marlboro County.
Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay: Completed 8 of his 11 passes for 142 yards, along with 91 more yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.
Edward Tucker, Socastee: Had six tackles and an interception in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).
Dominic Vereen, North Myrtle Beach: Had four solo tackles and five assists to go along with him chipping in on a sack in the Chiefs’ 14-6 win over Timberland.
Berkeley Young, St. James: Completed 11 of 23 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Sharks’ 22-19 loss to Loris.
Nick Young, Aynor: Had six tackles — three of which came for a loss — a sack and a fumble recovery in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
