Conway quarterback D'Wuan Grainger threads through the Georgetown defense during last Friday night’s game.
Conway quarterback D'Wuan Grainger threads through the Georgetown defense during last Friday night’s game. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway quarterback D'Wuan Grainger threads through the Georgetown defense during last Friday night’s game. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Here are the top performers from Week 1 of high school football on the Grand Strand

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 23, 2017 3:31 PM

Player of the Week

D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: Jitters? In his first start for the Tigers, Grainger had nerves of steel, completing 11 of 18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-8 win over Georgetown.

 

Team of the Week

Carvers Bay: Stepping up a couple rungs in terms of competition, the Bears were unfazed as they went to Marlboro County’s McAlpine Stadium and left with a 46-28 win. Quarterback Janaz Sumpter led Carvers Bay with four touchdowns.

Helmet stickers

Chris Anderson, St. James: Had 111 yards on 25 carries and a 55-yard touchdown catch for the Sharks in their 22-19 loss to Loris.

Willie Brantley, Conway: Had two grabs for 89 yards in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Michael Brown, Myrtle Beach: Had five solo tackles and five assists for the Seahawks in their 51-0 loss to Byrnes.

Marvin Bryant, Socastee: Had eight tackles for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).

Noah Freshley, Conway: Had nine tackles — two of which came for a loss — and three assists for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw: Caught seven passes for 67 yards in the Warriors’ 54-9 loss to Andrews.

Shaquan Gillard, Green Sea Floyds: Completed 7 of 11 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 31-0 win over East Columbus (N.C.).

Kendall Goodson, Loris: Rushed for 188 yards on 26 carries and a touchdowns in the Lions’ 22-19 win over St. James.

Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Had three catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the Chiefs’ 14-6 win over Timberland.

Dijon Goss, Carvers Bay: Caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.

Daquinton Grady, Conway: Had an interception for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Keimone Graham, Conway: Had two grabs for 64 yards in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Nikolas Hampton, Carvers Bay: Had six tackles and an interception for the Bears in a 46-28 win over Marlboro County.

McKinley Hood, Socastee: Had six tackles and an interception for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).

Hunter Illing, Socastee: Completed 7 of his 10 passes for 147 yards and five touchdowns in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick.

Shaquille Johnson, Green Sea Floyds: Caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ 31-0 win over East Columbus (N.C.).

Toronto King, Carvers Bay: Rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.

Kwame Livingston, North Myrtle Beach: Had three tackles and assisted on four more, a large share of which came in the opponents’ backfield. He also had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and recovery.

Antonio Long, Conway: Had 92 yards on 14 carries — three of which went for touchdowns — in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Ethan Martin, Aynor: Had five tackles — three of which came for a loss — and a sack in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.

Jaylen Moody, Conway: Had 10 tackles and five assists for the Tigers in their 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Malik Morant, Conway: Had seven tackles and an assist in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Dashaun Myers, Socastee: Rushed for 116 yards on 14 attempts in addition to a 10-yard touchdown reception for the Braves in their 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).

Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway: The Rutgers commit had two sacks in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over Georgetown.

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach: Had four solo tackles and six assists in the Seahawks’ 51-0 loss to Byrnes.

Noah Seaver, Aynor: Rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Marion.

Drew Shelley, Aynor: Had six tackles — three of which came for a loss — a sack and a fumble recovery in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.

Devin Stamp, Socastee: Caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).

Darnell Snow, Carvers Bay: Had nine tackles — one of which came for a loss — for the Bears in a 46-28 win over Marlboro County.

Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay: Completed 8 of his 11 passes for 142 yards, along with 91 more yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns in the Bears’ 46-28 win over Marlboro County.

Edward Tucker, Socastee: Had six tackles and an interception in the Braves’ 39-14 win over West Brunswick (N.C.).

Dominic Vereen, North Myrtle Beach: Had four solo tackles and five assists to go along with him chipping in on a sack in the Chiefs’ 14-6 win over Timberland.

Berkeley Young, St. James: Completed 11 of 23 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Sharks’ 22-19 loss to Loris.

Nick Young, Aynor: Had six tackles — three of which came for a loss — a sack and a fumble recovery in the Blue Jackets’ 16-6 win over Aynor.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgetown players warmup for season open

Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:21

Georgetown players warmup for season open
Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach
CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds

View More Video