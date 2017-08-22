Conway wide receiver Pooh Brantley runs for a big gain last Friday night in a win at Georgetown.
Conway wide receiver Pooh Brantley runs for a big gain last Friday night in a win at Georgetown. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

High School Football

Conway moves into Class 5A’s top five, two other area teams in latest football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 3:36 PM

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester (1)

3. Boiling Springs

4. Greenwood

5. Conway

6. Spartanburg

7. Spring Valley

8. Byrnes

9. Summerville

10. Sumter

Receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Gaffney, Dorman, Westside

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (15)

2. Hartsville

3. South Aiken

4. North Myrtle Beach

5. Greer

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Daniel

8. North Augusta

9. Chapin

10. Ridge View

Receiving Votes: Berkeley, Union County, York, Greenville, Westwood, Wren, Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Chapman (14)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Fairfield Central

4. Newberry

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Seneca

8. Timberland

9. Chester

10. Powdersville

Receiving Votes: Bluffton, Manning, Woodruff, Gilbert, Pendleton, Bishop England, Palmetto, Broome

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Batesburg-Leesville

3. Barnwell

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Cheraw

6. Carvers Bay

7. Blacksburg

8. Lee Central

9. Chesterfield and Latta (tie)

Receiving votes: Andrews, Central, Woodland, Saluda, Southside Christian, Mullins

Class A

1. Lamar (10)

2. Lewisville (4)

3. Hemingway (1)

4. Cross

5. St. John's

6. C.E. Murray

7. Lake View

8. Williston-Elko

9. Wagener-Salley

10. McBee

Receiving votes: Dixie, Baptist Hill, Bethune-Bowman, Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, GreenvilleNews; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

