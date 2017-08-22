Conway moves into Class 5A’s top five, two other area teams in latest football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester (1)
3. Boiling Springs
4. Greenwood
5. Conway
6. Spartanburg
7. Spring Valley
8. Byrnes
9. Summerville
10. Sumter
Receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Gaffney, Dorman, Westside
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (15)
2. Hartsville
3. South Aiken
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. Greer
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Daniel
8. North Augusta
9. Chapin
10. Ridge View
Receiving Votes: Berkeley, Union County, York, Greenville, Westwood, Wren, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Chapman (14)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Fairfield Central
4. Newberry
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Seneca
8. Timberland
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
Receiving Votes: Bluffton, Manning, Woodruff, Gilbert, Pendleton, Bishop England, Palmetto, Broome
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Batesburg-Leesville
3. Barnwell
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Cheraw
6. Carvers Bay
7. Blacksburg
8. Lee Central
9. Chesterfield and Latta (tie)
Receiving votes: Andrews, Central, Woodland, Saluda, Southside Christian, Mullins
Class A
1. Lamar (10)
2. Lewisville (4)
3. Hemingway (1)
4. Cross
5. St. John's
6. C.E. Murray
7. Lake View
8. Williston-Elko
9. Wagener-Salley
10. McBee
Receiving votes: Dixie, Baptist Hill, Bethune-Bowman, Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, GreenvilleNews; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
