Coming into Friday night’s contest, Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer wasn’t sure what his team would look like on the field. The Trojans (1-0) answered many of their new coach’s questions with a dominating 31-0 victory over East Columbus.
“I’m really proud of the way our guys fought tonight,” Kiefer said of his team’s efforts. “We haven’t been able to practice much outside, with the heat index and lightning issues, so our guys hadn’t hit or blocked the way we need to in games. They came out and did what we needed to do to get an ugly win. I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss anytime.”
For many years, Green Sea Floyds played an option attack that was heavily predicated on the ground game. Against East Columbus (0-1), the Trojans aired the ball out to the tune of three passing touchdowns. While their coach wasn’t satisfied with the offense, the Trojans got plenty from their defense to build confidence going into a bye week before an early-season test against Aynor on Sept. 1.
Turning point
Having just scored its first touchdown of the game with a little less than two and a half minutes on the clock in the first quarter, the Green Sea Floyds defense came up with a turnover on the first snap of East Columbus’s drive, giving the ball right back to its offense. The Trojans would go on a long drive, capped off by a Jaquan Dixon 9-yard run to take a 12-0 lead. From there, the Trojan defensive line dominated the Gator rushing attack, prevailing with a shutout.
Key performers
Shaquan Gilliard: The senior stepped in to play quarterback, giving a different look to the Green Sea Floyds attack. He finished the game with three passing touchdowns and ran the ball effectively for the Trojans.
Shaquille Johnson: An impact transfer for the Trojans, Johnson made his presence felt with a 56-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. His contributions on defense and special teams gave him an all-around strong first contest for Green Sea Floyds.
Quan Jackson: The senior defensive tackle helped anchor a Trojan defense that made numerous negative plays for the East Columbus offense.
By the numbers
111
Shaquan Gilliard threw for 111 yards for Green Sea Floyds, giving the Trojans a balanced attack against East Columbus.
334
Green Sea Floyds had over 300 yards of total offense, while holding East Columbus to -49 rushing yards as a team.
0
The Trojan defense allowed zero points to East Columbus, making a statement with a dominating victory to start the season.
They said it
“We’ve got a week to work on some things to get better before we play Aynor. We know there were a lot of mistakes made out there and some plays left on the field. We can’t do that against a team that is as physical and skilled as Aynor.” – Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer
“Between the tackles, they really challenged us and made it tough on our running game. It is going to take a better effort from our guys if we want to run the ball this year. East Columbus had some big boys in the middle, but we’ve got to be able to move them out of the way of our backs.” – Kiefer
Up next
East Columbus will host Sandhills (NC) on Sept. 1.
Green Sea Floyds will travel to Aynor on Sept. 1.
EC
0
0
0
0
—
0
GSF
12
6
6
7
—
31
First quarter
GSF – Shaquan Gilliard 13 yard pass to Eric Small (2-point conversion failed) 2:24
GSF – Jaquan Dixon 9 yard run (2-point conversion failed) 00:37
Second quarter
GSF – Gilliard 56 yard throw to Shaquille Johnson (2-point conversion failed) 9:02
Third quarter
GSF – Gilliard 11 yard pass to Small (2-point conversion failed) 6:14
Fourth quarter
GSF – Anwain Graham 35 yard run (Cova Ferris kick good) 2:56
Individual leaders
Rushing: EC: Kenji Bowen 9-22. GSF – Anwain Graham – 10-84 TD.
Passing: EC – LeuMichael Jones 0-1-0-0-0. GSF – Shaquan Gilliard 7-11-111-3-1.
Receiving: EC – None. GSF – Shaquille Johnson 2-66 TD.
