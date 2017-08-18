Waccamaw unable to keep up with Andrews in Fidler’s debut

PAWLEYS ISLAND Despite hanging in with Andrews through two quarters, the Waccamaw football team suffered a 54-9 loss in its season opener Friday night.
Key performers
Waccamaw’s James Alston: Caught a 16-9 touchdown pass and had an interception.
Warriors quarterback Corey Savoie: Had a touchdown pass.
Waccamaw kicker Joe Gullo: Made a field goal.
By the numbers
1
Games for Shane Fidler as Waccamaw coach
21-9
Warriors’ deficit at the half
They said it
“We did all right. We started well. We just need to execute better. We’ve just got to find a way to get in better shape or find a way to dig down deep and get more momentum in the second half, becuase that killed us tonight.” – Waccamaw coach Shane Fidler
“During the week is harder. Friday night, it’s already decided what’s going to happen in the game because of how you work Monday through Thursday. We’re just going to move on and focus on St. James and try to do a little bit better next week” – Fidler
“I learned that we’ve got some players that [can play]. We also learned that we’re still a little weak and that’s something that we’ve got to keep working on and that’s the only way we’ll be able to [get some wins]” – Fidler
Up next
Waccamaw: at St. James
