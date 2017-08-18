Georgetown players warm up ahead of their game against Conway on Friday night.
High School Football

Area high school football scoreboard (Live updates)

From staff reports

August 18, 2017 7:31 PM

Conway

33

3Q

Georgetown

8

Follow Joe Hughes on Twitter for live updates.

Marion

0

3Q

Aynor

8

Follow Alan Blondin on Twitter for live updates.

Loris

22

4Q

St. James

19

Follow Ian Guerin on Twitter for live updates.

West Brunswick (N.C.)

14

3Q

Socastee

27

Follow Ryan Elswick on Twitter for live updates.

East Columbus (N.C.)

0

4Q

Green Sea Floyds

24

Follow T.J. Lundeen on Twitter for live updates.

Andrews

41

3Q

Waccamaw

9

North Myrtle Beach

0

1Q

Timberland

0

Carvers Bay

26

Halftime

Marlboro County

15

