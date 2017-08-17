Week 1: Grand Strand high school football capsules, predictions

Conway at Georgetown
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WGTR-FM, 107.9 (Conway); WGTN-AM, 1400 (Georgetown)
Series record: Conway leads 13-6-1 (Tigers have won last two meetings)
Of note: This is the first game for the Tigers without longtime head man Chuck Jordan on the sideline. Carlton Terry, an assistant under Jordan the past 25 years, is serving in his stead. … Both teams are starting new quarterbacks. Darren Grainger will make his first varsity start for the Tigers in Friday’s opener, while Georgetown is more likely to operate under a two-quarterback system.
Favorite: Conway
West Brunswick (N.C.) at Socastee
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WSEA-FM, 101.9
Series record: Socastee leads 9-3 (West Brunswick has won last two meetings)
Of note: These teams have met each season since 2004. … Hunter Illing enters his third year as Socastee quarterback, this after throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago. … The Braves are looking to begin their quest for a return to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus. … West Brunswick will feature running back Damonte Daniels, a speedster who has the ability to carry the load along with Kasin Medford.
Favorite: Socastee
North Myrtle Beach at Timberland
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio/Web: WRNN-FM, 99.5; NMBChiefs.com
Series record: North Myrtle Beach is 2-0 (Chiefs won last year, 28-13)
Of note: North Myrtle Beach takes the field for the first time under the direction of new head man Matt Reel. He replaces former coach Blair Hardin, who is now at River Bluff. … A season ago, Georgia State commit Tyler Gore had 13 touchdowns for the Chiefs, a team high. … Timberland returns three key cogs in its backfield, including quarterback JaQuez Mitchell as well as running backs Kevin Williams and Roger Gibbs.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Loris at St. James
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WLSC-AM, 1240
Series record: Loris leads 6-1
Of note: This is the first game of the Joey Price era at St. James, stepping across the border after winning five state titles in North Carolina. … The Sharks look to score their first win since a 2015 first round playoff win against Marlboro County. … Loris scored a total of 17 touchdowns last season. … The Lions bring back both of the team’s top tacklers from a year ago, defensive lineman Andrew Wilson and linebacker/safety Zack Jordan.
Favorite: Loris
Marion at Aynor
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Series record: Marion leads 9-8 (Aynor has won 5 of last 6 games)
Of note: Aynor ended a two-year string of losing seasons by earning a 5-5 mark in 2016. … The Blue Jackets return 18 starters, including eight on the offensive side of the football. … Aynor only threw for 387 yards last season. Don’t be surprised to see it go well beyond that mark, as football coach Jody Jenerette expects to throw the ball more this season.
Favorite: Aynor
Andrews at Waccamaw
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Series record: Andrews leads 10-3 (Yellow Jackets have won last three meetings)
Of note: Shane Fidler takes the reins as Waccamaw football coach, hoping to help reverse fortunes for the kids in Pawleys Island. The Warriors won a single game last season. … To win, Waccamaw must stop the Andrews backfield duo of quarterback Jaizell Murphy and running back Michael Pipkin, which combined for 22 touchdowns a year ago.
Favorite: Andrews
East Columbus (N.C.) at Green Sea Floyds
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Series record: Green Sea Floyds won only previous meeting (2016)
Of note: Green Sea Floyds’ first game under the watch of new head coach Donnie Kiefer. … Unlike previous seasons where there was an emphasis on the run, the Trojans are expected to air it out a bit more this season. Among the reasons? A 6-foot-3 target in Shaquille Johnson, a transfer into the area this offseason.
Favorite: Green Sea Floyds
