Conway offensive lineman O’Neal chooses Rutgers

More than 30 schools sought the services of Conway football standout Raiqwon O’Neal.
While many left a good impression, only one of them was perfect.
The Tigers’ senior offensive line verbally committed to Rutgers on Wednesday during WPDE’s 6 p.m. live news broadcast.
O’Neal selected the Scarlet Knights over a number of schools including Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia.
Of that group, South Carolina and Maryland were finalists in their pursuit of O’Neal.
