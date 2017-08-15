His leg has won games for Conway. Now, he hopes it’ll bring help to a friend in need

Will Smith has made several important kicks during his high school football career.
And as impactful as those may have been, the Conway junior believes none will have as much purpose as those going through the uprights this season.
Each kick made by Smith over the course of the 2017 gridiron campaign will help pour into the coffers of the GriffStrong Foundation — a nonprofit purposed with helping to offset medical expenses for Conway High teacher Tom Griffin as he battles brain cancer.
“Me and my dad (Conway city councilman and high school football radio announcer Ashley Smith) were thinking of ideas to help raise money because ‘Griff’ is close to me, and my dad and I ran across the idea a kicker from Boiling Springs did last year,” he said. “I figured it was the least I could do to help him out. He’s made such a huge impact on my life and I wouldn’t exchange this opportunity for the world.”
Smith is currently taking pledges for the upcoming season. It is $1 for each extra point made, and $10 per field goal.
If the Conway offense performs as it did last year, the Tigers kicker should have more than enough opportunities to add to the foundation’s coffers.
Smith made 49 of the 56 extra points he attempted last season, along with five field goals.
“The man is a battler,” he said. “Nothing is going to make him quit and I know that this has inspired him to keep on fighting … that’s all I want to do.”
For more information, call (843) 421-2955 or e-mail wsmith006@horrycountyschools.net.
