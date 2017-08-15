Stadium construction again forces Myrtle Beach High to move 2017 home opener

It looks as if the Myrtle Beach football team will need a new reservation for its home opener Aug. 25 against Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.
Previously scheduled to take place at Brooks Stadium — home of the Coastal Carolina football team — due to ongoing construction at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, similar circumstances have forced the Seahawks to move its first home date to North Myrtle Beach’s Hank Hester Athletic Complex.
“Guess we are just dodge construction sites right at the moment,” said Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson. “We talked to North Myrtle Beach about playing at their place, and they were gracious enough to allow us to use their facilities for one night.”
Myrtle Beach’s stay in Little River will be a short one, though, returning to christen a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in a Thursday night contest against West Florence.
Funded by the City of Myrtle Beach, upgrades to the facility come at a cost of $5.4 million. A new FieldTurf playing surface and scoreboard were among the first items checked off the list for construction crews, with them nearing completion on a new press box, locker rooms, restrooms and grand stand seating.
HTC Game of the Week
Kickoff of a new pigskin campaign also means a new season of high school football coverage by HTC.
Area squads will again be featured as part of the local cable and internet service provider’s HTC Game of the Week. Allen Smothers is back to offer his services as play-by-play man.
The 2017 slate begins Friday night with Loris paying a visit to St. James. A week later, the Lions will again be featured in the HTC Game of the Week when they play host to North Myrtle Beach.
Games are accessible online at www.htcconnect.com or by way of television via HTC Digital Cable Channel 4.
Pre-game activities begin at 7:15 p.m., with kickoff 15 minutes later.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments