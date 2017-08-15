S.C. Prep Media Football Poll: North Myrtle Beach starts among Class 4A’s top 5

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Fort Dorchester (2)
3. Spartanburg
4. Gaffney
5. Dorman
6. Boiling Springs
7. Westside
8. Greenwood
9. Conway
10. Spring Valley and Sumter (tie)
Receiving votes: Northwestern, Nation Ford, Byrnes, Wando, Laurens, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (15)
2. Hartsville
3. South Aiken
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. Berkeley
6. Greer
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Ridge View
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Union County
Receiving votes: Chapin, North Augusta, Daniel, Cane Bay, Greenville, York, Wren, Marlboro County
Class 3A
1. Chapman (11)
2. Dillon (4)
3. Fairfield Central
4. Brookland-Cayce and Newberry (tie)
6. Chester
7. Timberland
8. Bluffton
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Seneca
Receiving votes: Powdersville, Manning, Gilbert, Pendleton, Palmetto, Woodruff, Lake City, Camden
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Batesburg-Leesville (1)
3. Barnwell
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Cheraw
6. Blacksburg
7. Carvers Bay
8. Saluda
9. Lee Central
10. Christ Church
Receiving votes: Chesterfield, Woodland, Central, Latta, Liberty, Andrews, Chesnee, Calhoun County, Andrew Jackson
Class 1A
1. Lamar (9)
2. Lewisville (4)
3. Hemingway (1)
4. Lake View (1)
5. Williston-Elko
6. McBee
7. Cross
8. St. John's
9. C.E. Murray
10.Wagener-Salley
Receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, McCormick, Baptist Hill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Dixie, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Blackville-Hilda
