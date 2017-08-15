Kered Class and North Myrtle Beach will begin the 2017 season among Class 4A’s top five teams.
Kered Class and North Myrtle Beach will begin the 2017 season among Class 4A’s top five teams. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Kered Class and North Myrtle Beach will begin the 2017 season among Class 4A’s top five teams. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

High School Football

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll: North Myrtle Beach starts among Class 4A’s top 5

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 3:11 PM

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Fort Dorchester (2)

3. Spartanburg

4. Gaffney

5. Dorman

6. Boiling Springs

7. Westside

8. Greenwood

9. Conway

10. Spring Valley and Sumter (tie)

Receiving votes: Northwestern, Nation Ford, Byrnes, Wando, Laurens, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (15)

2. Hartsville

3. South Aiken

4. North Myrtle Beach

5. Berkeley

6. Greer

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Ridge View

9. Myrtle Beach

10. Union County

Receiving votes: Chapin, North Augusta, Daniel, Cane Bay, Greenville, York, Wren, Marlboro County

Class 3A

1. Chapman (11)

2. Dillon (4)

3. Fairfield Central

4. Brookland-Cayce and Newberry (tie)

6. Chester

7. Timberland

8. Bluffton

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Seneca

Receiving votes: Powdersville, Manning, Gilbert, Pendleton, Palmetto, Woodruff, Lake City, Camden

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Batesburg-Leesville (1)

3. Barnwell

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Cheraw

6. Blacksburg

7. Carvers Bay

8. Saluda

9. Lee Central

10. Christ Church

Receiving votes: Chesterfield, Woodland, Central, Latta, Liberty, Andrews, Chesnee, Calhoun County, Andrew Jackson

Class 1A

1. Lamar (9)

2. Lewisville (4)

3. Hemingway (1)

4. Lake View (1)

5. Williston-Elko

6. McBee

7. Cross

8. St. John's

9. C.E. Murray

10.Wagener-Salley

Receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, McCormick, Baptist Hill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Dixie, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Blackville-Hilda

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach
CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds
Shark Sighting on the Strand 1:18

Shark Sighting on the Strand

View More Video