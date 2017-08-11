No CNB Kickoff Classic? No problem, as some area teams will play anyway

A little rain isn’t going to keep a few of the teams that were to participate in Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic from getting some work in.
Aynor, Carolina Forest and Waccamaw will join Myrtle Beach at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to scrimmage at 6:30 p.m.
“It’ll be more of a controlled situation, but the main thing is we need to get a little work in,” said Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson. “It is disappointing not to be able to play. People had a lot of smart things to say about us canceling (the 2013 CNB Kickoff Classic), but anytime you get a lot of rain there are certain precautions you have to take.
“But we’re fortunate to have the FieldTurf, so we’re definitely going to put it to good use.”
According to Waccamaw head man Shane Fidler, the plan was floated during a meeting between coaches prior to the CNB Kickoff Classic press conference.
“(Carolina Forest football coach Marc Morris), give him credit … he was a genius for thinking far enough ahead to put something like this together,” he said. “The best thing about this is we’re going to be able to practice against a system much different than those we’ve scrimmaged or practiced with earlier, and get some of that on film to point to later in the season.”
Even those without a dancing partner are doing their part to get players reps.
“The kids were looking forward to it, but now we’re looking forward to Timberland,” said North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel, referring to his team’s Week 0 opponent. “This is going to give us an extra day to break things down and install ahead of our season opener. And the best part about this is, we’re going into the first game relatively healthy.”
