Recent rainfall making Conway High’s Wall Stadium playing surface and practice fields unusable, Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic has been canceled. The five-game slate featuring nine Horry County teams and Waccamaw will not be made up.
Recent rainfall making Conway High’s Wall Stadium playing surface and practice fields unusable, Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic has been canceled. The five-game slate featuring nine Horry County teams and Waccamaw will not be made up. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Recent rainfall making Conway High’s Wall Stadium playing surface and practice fields unusable, Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic has been canceled. The five-game slate featuring nine Horry County teams and Waccamaw will not be made up. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

High School Football

High school football will have to wait a week as CNB Kickoff Classic canceled

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 11, 2017 3:29 PM

High school football fans will have to wait another week to get their fix of gridiron action.

With recent rainfall making Conway High’s Wall Stadium playing surface and practice fields unusable, Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic has been canceled. The five-game slate featuring nine Horry County teams and Waccamaw will not be made up.

The only other occasion in which weather has played a role in the event being canceled was 2013, when it was to be hosted at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium by Myrtle Beach High School.

In addition to poor field conditions, Conway officials were concerned about sidewalk access for fans in and around Wall Stadium and the school’s athletic complex.

“Sorry folks, hate it but we just had over an hour to an hour and a half of hard rain,” Conway athletic director Marion Shaw said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach
CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds
SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 4:37

SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times

View More Video