High school football will have to wait a week as CNB Kickoff Classic canceled

High school football fans will have to wait another week to get their fix of gridiron action.
With recent rainfall making Conway High’s Wall Stadium playing surface and practice fields unusable, Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic has been canceled. The five-game slate featuring nine Horry County teams and Waccamaw will not be made up.
The only other occasion in which weather has played a role in the event being canceled was 2013, when it was to be hosted at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium by Myrtle Beach High School.
In addition to poor field conditions, Conway officials were concerned about sidewalk access for fans in and around Wall Stadium and the school’s athletic complex.
“Sorry folks, hate it but we just had over an hour to an hour and a half of hard rain,” Conway athletic director Marion Shaw said in a statement Friday afternoon.
