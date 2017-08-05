Soon, summer practices and scrimmages will give way to kickoff, thus ushering in the 2017 football season.
High School Football

Kickoff 2017: Previewing the upcoming high school football season on the Grand Strand

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 05, 2017 11:20 PM

With a new season just over the horizon, we take a closer look at the 12 local prep football teams — ranging from Green Sea Floyds on the northern edge of Horry County, south to Georgetown and its post at the confluence of the Black, Great Pee Dee, Waccamaw and Sampit rivers.

Click on the image below to look at our preview page, which includes team-by-team breakdowns for each of the area’s schools — a few of which will be part of The Sun News’ preseason top five. Also, a look ahead to some of the area’s top games this season, in addition to naming the Grand Strand’s top players, something we like to call our ‘Best of the Beach.’

Kickoff 2017 

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

