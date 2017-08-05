Region 6-A preview: Hemingway poised for return to league’s top spot

Favorite
Hemingway (10-4)
The Tigers may have arrived a season earlier than anticipated, making a trip to the Lower State A final where it ran into region foe and eventual state champion Lake View. The Tigers possess speed at every turn, specifically on defense, where hybrid defensive end and linebacker Darius Williams — who notched 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks a season ago — along with Jaquan Julius and Darius Taylor will wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
Contenders: Lake View (14-0), Hannah-Pamplico (8-4)
Around the league
Aside from Hemingway, which is blessed with a boatload of returning talent, the offseason was marked with exactly the opposite for most teams in Region 6-A. Eight months removed winning a state championship, Lake View must fill a void created by the departure of 21 seniors, the large share of whom were key contributors a season ago. Deante Bridgette does come back for the Wild Gators, this after rushing for 688 yards and five touchdowns. … Hannah-Pamplico also finds itself replacing many pieces instrumental in it advancing to the Lower State A semifinal round. Quarterback Eric Mays returns for his junior campaign with the Red Raiders, hoping to improve on a 1,200-yard, nine-touchdown sophomore season. Jacob Daves is also back, offering Mays an experienced target in the passing game, though this team’s bread is best buttered courtesy of its running game. … The fourth postseason qualifier from the region, Green Sea Floyds underwent a complete overhaul this season — both in personnel and coaching staff. Expect a change in strategy to be just as drastic, adjusting more to the fashion of new head coach Donnie Kiefer. … East Clarendon made the playoffs last season despite winning a single game. It has not won more than four games since 2011. … Creek Bridge last won a game on Oct. 24, 2014, a 30-0 win over Green Sea Floyds. The Warriors’ current losing streak sits at 21 games.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments