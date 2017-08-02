Charges against longtime Conway football coach Jordan dropped

Longtime Conway football coach Chuck Jordan has crossed one major hurdle in his pursuit of getting back on the sideline.
According to sources close to the matter, the charges against the Tigers’ head coach were dropped Wednesday.
In June, Jordan was arrested after a local judge found enough evidence that Jordan “unlawfully and without cause placed his hand on the neck and shoulder” area of 17-year-old Conway High student Ka’Brian Hickman in a May 26 incident, according to a warrant.
Jordan was charged with third-degree assault and battery. Hickman received a charge of disturbing schools.
Charges against Hickman also were thrown out, Conway city attorney Sanford Graves claiming there was not enough evidence to prove guilt on both of their accounts.
Attempts to reach Jordan as well as his attorney, Tommy Brittain, were unsuccessful.
Despite being in good standing with the law, where Jordan stands with the Horry County Schools remains in question.
“(Charges being dropped) does not change Mr. Jordan’s status,” said Horry County Schools public information officer Teal Britton. “He continues to remain on administrative leave with pay.”
Jordan has served as football coach at Conway High since 1983, leading his alma mater to 275 wins — eighth all-time among coaches in the Palmetto State.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
