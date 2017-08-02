Charges against longtime Conway football coach Jordan dropped

0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Pause

8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 1)

1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

0:11 Large fish swim around a boat in the Florida Keys

2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic'

1:19 Man fades in and out while apparently on drugs in Myrtle Beach

0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston