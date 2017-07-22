Conway football standout Britton chooses Western Kentucky

You know what they say about first impressions.
Apparently the one presented by Western Kentucky was convincing enough for Conway standout Gunner Britton to shut down his recruitment process.
The rising senior offensive lineman verbally committed to play for the school on Saturday during an official visit.
“We went up there today, sat and talked to the coaches. I just felt I needed to be here, this is the place I wanted to be,” he said. “It’s beautiful up here, I love it. I can really see myself here for the next four or five years.”
I’m extremely excited to say that I’ve committed to Western Kentucky University!! #GoTops pic.twitter.com/5xZ3nQjlPq— Gunner Britton™ (@GunnerB53) July 22, 2017
In addition to Western Kentucky, the 6-foot-7, 291-pound Conway standout was being courted by Eastern Michigan, Gardner-Webb, Liberty, Mercer, Stetson and Western Carolina.
While some dictate the timing of their decision on the start or end of a football season, Britton said his choice had more to do with a feeling.
“It just felt time to commit,” he said. “I got the feeling this is where I wanted to be. So why wait … I just went ahead and did it.”
More importantly for the Conway standout, he can focus solely on helping the hometown Tigers to a successful 2017 season.
“The recruiting process was fun, I really liked it,” Britton said. “But I’m also happy to only have to focus on one school, Western Kentucky, and also prepare for this season at Conway. I’m excited for it and ready to see what we have.”
