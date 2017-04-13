High School Football

April 13, 2017 11:43 AM

When opportunity knocked, Anthony McAfee was ready. And now he’ll reap the benefits

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

In the aftermath of a season-ending injury to standout running back Dyverse Simmons, Carolina Forest football coach Marc Morris was not willing to make excuses.

A veteran in the coaching profession, being ready for the unexpected is a necessity. It also helps having a player hungry to make an impact with the opportunity provided.

Literally and figuratively, where a crease opened up for Anthony McAfee, he ran through. And now, it will allow him to ‘#BallAtTheBeach.’

Carolina Forest’s leading rusher this past season, McAfee committed to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me through my journey and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level,” he said in a Twitter post. “Also I would like to thank all my family members, friends and coaches who have supported me. I will be continuing my football career and education at Coastal Carolina University. #BallAtTheBeach”

Despite missing time due to injury himself, McAfee rushed for better than 700 yards last season and 14 touchdowns. McAfee also caught a touchdown his senior campaign with Carolina Forest, along with a kickoff return for another score.

Following his decision, no one was happier for McAfee than one of his fellow Carolina Forest football seniors.

Said Simmons: “I swear to God I’m proud of my brother, man.”

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach
CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds
Pelicans GM Andy Milovich talks stadium ranking, best baseball movie ever 3:03

Pelicans GM Andy Milovich talks stadium ranking, best baseball movie ever

View More Video

Sports Videos