When opportunity knocked, Anthony McAfee was ready. And now he’ll reap the benefits

In the aftermath of a season-ending injury to standout running back Dyverse Simmons, Carolina Forest football coach Marc Morris was not willing to make excuses.
A veteran in the coaching profession, being ready for the unexpected is a necessity. It also helps having a player hungry to make an impact with the opportunity provided.
Literally and figuratively, where a crease opened up for Anthony McAfee, he ran through. And now, it will allow him to ‘#BallAtTheBeach.’
Carolina Forest’s leading rusher this past season, McAfee committed to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
#TealNation welcome the newest addition to our #TealTeam7teen from our own backyard! @_AntMaCo_ welcome to the family! #BallAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/QAB96iHRw7— CCU FB Recruiting (@BallAtTheBeach) April 12, 2017
“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me through my journey and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level,” he said in a Twitter post. “Also I would like to thank all my family members, friends and coaches who have supported me. I will be continuing my football career and education at Coastal Carolina University. #BallAtTheBeach”
Despite missing time due to injury himself, McAfee rushed for better than 700 yards last season and 14 touchdowns. McAfee also caught a touchdown his senior campaign with Carolina Forest, along with a kickoff return for another score.
Following his decision, no one was happier for McAfee than one of his fellow Carolina Forest football seniors.
Said Simmons: “I swear to God I’m proud of my brother, man.”
