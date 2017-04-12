Colleges rave over Raiqwon O’Neal’s potential. But his best work isn’t on film

When you’re 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, blending in isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do.

Of late, those measurements — along with other gifts — have brought the right type of attention in Raiqwon O’Neal’s direction.

The University of Memphis became the seventh school to offer the Conway offensive lineman. Also on the table are offers from Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Old Dominion.

A bevy of other schools have also joined the chase for O’Neal’s services.

“It’s one of those things where (scholarship offers) have snowballed for him,” said longtime Conway football coach Chuck Jordan. “Raiqwon has a combination of things, particularly that he has really good size and is really athletic. The fact he is also academically solid, it really makes schools lean in and see how they can get you to their campus.”

Film tends to reveal many reasons as to why schools are giving him a second look. Last season, O’Neal saw time as an offensive and defensive lineman, a trait sought after by many football programs.

Yet, the tape doesn’t always tell the entire story.

Described by Jordan as a selfless person who leads by example, O’Neal recently came back from a weeklong mission trip to the Dominican Republic.

We are truly blessed. We take a lot of things for granted. I cried at the things I saw and how people lived, because it is just so heartbreaking seeing kids with no shoes or clothes, and seeing people with no water … especially clean water. I tell people to feel the experience firsthand, because you will not get that necessarily by me just saying it.span Conway offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal

Visiting the country along with members of The Rock Church in Conway, he was part of a group assisting a village with an assortment of needs.

“It was a life-changing experience,” he said. “What we did while there was spread the word of God, fellowship and help out the poor by helping them with construction. We also did kids ministry, which is going to churches and having the kids come out and we do a play for them from the Bible.”

Possessing such God-given attributes paid dividends in other ways, as well. Particularly for the kids, who O’Neal offered piggy-back rides along with tossing them gleefully into the air.

“It felt great, because all my life I just love helping people in whatever way possible,” the Conway football standout said.

More importantly, the trip offered him an opportunity to see life outside of Conway, and the U.S. for that matter.

“We are truly blessed,” O’Neal said. “We take a lot of things for granted. I cried at the things I saw and how people lived, because it is just so heartbreaking seeing kids with no shoes or clothes, and seeing people with no water … especially clean water.

“I tell people to feel the experience firsthand, because you will not get that necessarily by me just saying it.”

O’Neal’s character comes as no surprise to his football coach, who describes him as “mature beyond his years,” with the biggest of hearts.

“He’s been that way,” Jordan said. “We try to teach kids a little about humility and being grateful, hoping it’ll rub off on them a little. Raiqwon is a cordial kid, extremely helpful and as a good person all around.

“Because of social media, (college scouts) have more information than they’ve ever had. But I’m sure they already know (about O’Neal). And if they didn’t, Raiqwon will tell them the truth in a respectful manner. He’s a humble young man who understands how you’re supposed to act in front of people. And that is a quality not everyone has.”