Lacking tradition, Green Sea Floyds turns to proven winner to build one that lasts

Home is where the heart is, but Donnie Kiefer is headed to Horry County in search of a new challenge.
Formerly the head coach at his alma mater at Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.), Kiefer was recently named the new football coach at Green Sea Floyds. He replaces former Trojans head man Tony Sullivan, who led the program to a 6-6 record last season and its first playoff win in more than a decade.
“Obviously, the area is a big thing, but I love small school football,” the new Trojans head man said. “I’ve coached at schools of all sizes, even in college football. But my wife obviously wanted to be close to the beach, and the Green Sea Floyds opening kind of checked both boxes for us.”
For Kiefer, this is his 10th stop as a head football coach, each of the previous ones coming in North Carolina. He ranks as one of the 10 winningest football coaches in state history, his teams winning 224 games with him on the sideline.
While happy with that, Kiefer understands he is starting at ground zero in some regards.
“This is like starting over,” he said. “It is a whole new deal for me. Those 224 previous wins mean nothing now.”
The Trojans’ new head man will assume his role at the school on April 24. Kiefer’s coaching resume, along with his expertise in strength and condition made him the perfect candidate, said Green Sea Floyds athletic director Jason Cox.
“(Kiefer) has done a good job at every program he’s been at,” Cox said. “He has a lot to offer. He’s very motivated, especially in the strength and conditioning program where he has been amazing. Kiefer has the total package, and we can’t wait for him to get started.”
Since taking an interest to the Green Sea Floyds job, Kiefer said he’s sought to gain any edge possible. Over the past few weeks, he’s left no stone unturned, sifting through Hudl, MaxPreps and YouTube for whatever film offers information about the team he’ll inherit.
During Donnie Kiefer’s tenure Central Cabarrus (N.C.) had one of the most successful runs in the school’s 50-year history, going 36-24, including an 11-2 mark in 2013.
“We’re losing three good backs and solid linemen, one of which made it (to the North-South all-star game),” he said. “But there is a good group coming along as well. It’s not always about the talent you inherit, it’s about developing talent too. A lot of that comes back to your speed and strength programs, along with creating a scheme that will allow them to be successful.”
Despite a 6-6 season, success by and large has been fleeting for Green Sea Floyds. Over the course of his career, Kiefer has specialized in turning foundering programs into winning ones — with the Trojans next on his list.
“No, they haven’t been stellar in the past,” he said. “Green Sea Floyds did a good job going 6-6, and winning a playoff game — definitely a step in the right direction. But our goal is to make 6-6 a down year rather than a great one.
“My career has been about taking programs and turning them around. We went from a foundation of only a few wins during the course of a decade into playing for eastern and western (N.C.) championships in year one. This is a tough region with a lot of great teams — state champion Lake View, as well as Hemingway and Hannah-Pamplico. It won’t be easy, but there won’t be many that will work harder than us.”
