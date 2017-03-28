Ousted as Green Sea Floyds football coach, Sullivan lands on his feet at new school

It took a tad longer than hoped, but Tony Sullivan finally received the phone call he’d been waiting for.
Last week, the former Green Sea Floyds football coach accepted the role as defensive coordinator at Broome High School in Spartanburg. He will coach under new Centurions head man Lynn Fleming.
“(Fleming) contacted me about the position,” Sullivan said. “He was just hired. I have heard he was awesome to work for. I am really excited to work for him.”
During his five seasons at Green Sea Floyds, Sullivan was 13-39. His best season proved to be the final one, in which he led the Trojans to a 6-6 mark and the program’s first playoff win in 13 years.
In addition, the squad placed two players on the All-State Class A team, and had its first player in 30 years sign a National Letter of Intent.
In February, he was dismissed as Trojans coach under confounding circumstances.
Originally from the Upstate, it offers him the opportunity to return to his old stomping grounds. Prior to taking on the Green Sea Floyds job, Sullivan served as running backs and secondary coach, as well as defensive coordinator at Blacksburg High School.
“I’m just really excited to be going home,” he said.
The Green Sea Floyds football coaching position remains vacant.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments