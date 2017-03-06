CCU football adds to 2017 class with Georgetown standout Billings

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon Pause

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy goes viral

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.6

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology