CCU football adds to 2017 class with Georgetown standout Billings

Through the years, Coastal Carolina athletic programs have unearthed more than their share of gems from Georgetown High School.
Add yet another name to that extensive list.
Following a stellar career as a Bulldog, standout linebacker Sheldon Billings announced his intentions to become a Chanticleer via Twitter on Monday.
“Well, first I want to than God, man! I really do. I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now without him,” he said. “… CCU is a wonderful school. It’s close to home. The school in general has a great academic program, and of course they just moved to Division I and the Sun Belt Conference, so I’m excited about that.”
Billings’ decision allows him to reunite with his brother, Michael, a junior defensive back on the Coastal Carolina football squad. He had 21 total tackles a season ago.
A co-captain for the Georgetown football squad, he led the team with 92 total tackles. His contribution played quite the role in the Bulldogs winning seven games and claiming a playoff victory for the second consecutive year.
#TealNation we are excited to announce another great 2017 commit to the #TealTeam7teen! Please welcome @Slick_44 to the Chanticleer family! pic.twitter.com/j7NNYCz5d4— CCU FB Recruiting (@BallAtTheBeach) March 6, 2017
Such effort earned him Shrine Bowl honors this past December, along with being named a second-team All-USA South Carolina performer. He was the lone local standout to earn a spot on the prestigious lists.
“Yeah, he transitioned from the defensive line to linebacker this season, and really became a leader for us,” said Georgetown football coach Ken Cribb in a previous statement. “He made a lot of the calls and really became a vocal leader for the team.”
According to the Bulldogs standout, Coastal Carolina recruited him at his natural position of inside linebacker. More importantly, it allows Billings to further his education.
His work on the classroom mirrored that on the gridiron, the senior football player holding just shy of a 3.7 GPA along with scoring an 1150 on the SAT. Billings credits his father, Michael Sr. — a paraprofessional who works with special needs students at Georgetown High — and mother, Sabrina, a fourth-grade school teacher, with giving him the drive to give his all in whatever venture he pursued.
“I want to thank them for keeping me on the right track and being patient with me throughout this whole recruiting process,” he said.
