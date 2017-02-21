Longtime Carvers Bay football coach earns prestigious honor

It was just a few hours, but the added time Nate Thompson spent at Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl practice last December may just come in handy.
The longtime Carvers Bay will coach the South squad for the 2017 edition of the all-star event. Joining him on the coaching staff will be White Knoll’s Dean Howell, Randy Robinson of Berkeley, Edisto’s Chris Carter, Mike Highsmith of Barnwell and Marlboro County’s Randy Neely.
After missing the playoff party in consecutive seasons, Thompson led the Bears to a 9-4 mark and a Region VII-2A title. Also, Carvers Bay has claimed a pair of state titles (2002, 2006) under his guidance, finishing as runner-up on three occasions.
New Woodmont head man Jet Turner will head up the North squad. On his staff will be Fort Mill’s Ed Susi, Mark Hodge of Chapman, Abbeville’s Jamie Nickles, Eddie Whitt of Boiling Springs and Mauldin’s George Holtzclaw.
This year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments