St. James tabs proven winner as school’s new head football coach

St. James will look to a proven winner to get the football program off the mat following a winless 2016 season.
With a track record of producing winners on the gridiron, the Sharks tabbed former Wallace Rose-Hill (N.C.) High School football coach Joey Price as their new head football coach. The move was approved Monday night by Horry County School trustees.
He will be the fourth coach in school history, replacing former Sharks coach Robby Brown, who resigned in January.
St. James will be Price’s third stint as a head coach during his 20 years on the sideline, following stints with West Columbus and the aforementioned Bulldogs. In that time, his teams have compiled a record of 238-42 — a winning percentage of 86 percent.
None of his teams endured a losing season. In fact, 15 of Price’s squads earned conference titles, with five of his Wallace Rose-Hill teams earning state championships — including the past three at the Class 1AA level.
In his first season as Bulldogs head man, Price led them to a state title after winning a mere two games the prior season. Following a winless 2016 football season, he is tasked with helping bring the St. James football program to prominence.
First starting varsity competition in 2004, the Sharks have a single winning season (2015) to their resume, claiming their lone playoff win in that same year.
Price will be formally introduced as the program’s new head coach during a 2 p.m. press conference at St. James.
